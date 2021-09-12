The old Twisted Turtle building in the 400 block of Main Street in downtown Grand Junction looks like a shell of its former self.
The dance floor where people frolicked through the night is now occupied by dusty chairs, while boxes of old bar lights and sinks rest near the west wall.
Cole Hanson and Jacob Thaden are transforming the former nightclub into the newest Gear Junction location.The outdoor gear consignment store is currently located in the 500 block of Main Street.
They’ve been looking for a larger location for a while.
“We’ve always had our eyes on this spot for a long time, since before the Twisted Turtle closed,” Hanson said. “It’s a great building. In my opinion, it’s probably the flagship building downtown other than the Kaart building. It’s right in the middle of downtown, it’s one of the biggest buildings downtown and it arguably has more character than any other building downtown.”
Hanson and Thaden, co-founded the business about five years ago after working together at a bike shop. They always talked about opening their own bike shop. They figured that the Grand Valley didn’t need another one of those, though.
They realized that there was still a need for a store that also sold used outdoor equipment.
“There was no outdoor consignment store here in town. We looked at places like Fort Collins and took ideas from there,” Hanson said.
“Every little mountain town has one. People like the outdoors here, so we knew there’d be a desire,” Thaden added.
After the Twisted Turtle closed in July 2020, Hanson founded 436 Main St. LLC (the official address of the building) in December 2020, and the purchase became official on March 1 for $1 million, according to data from Mesa County.
THE NEED TO SPACE OUT
The first Gear Junction was at 525 Main St. — now Hill People Gear — before the business moved to 537 Main St. in February 2018.
The current Gear Junction location at 537 Main St. has about 2,100 square feet of space, Hanson said.
The new location will have more than 9,000 square feet in the store front, and surpasses 10,000 when you factor in the basement. Gear Junction will only occupy just over half of that space, though.
The west side of the bottom floor will now allow Gear Junction to showcase its new and large items, such as rafting gear. The second floor will be what you’d see if you were to walk into Gear Junction today — just triple the size, Thaden said.
Glass partitions will then separate Gear Junction from a brewery that will occupy the east side of the building, though Hanson and Thaden were mum on the details of the future watering hole.
Hanson and Thaden realize the move means more debt and more expenses, but the size of the building and autonomy they gain from being owners was too good to pass up.
“Renting made sense when we first opened. But we’ve only been able to do the portions of business that we put on the floor of the building. We’ve had to keep our business confined to the walls of our location,” Thaden said.
In their eyes, renting was also a riskier option. With the growth of Grand Junction and Main Street, they anticipate rental costs continuing to rise and they’re not confident it would be feasible to keep up with payments 10-15 years down the road, Thaden said.
“And being priced out of rent is not something that’s going to change,” Thaden added. “Look at all of the new businesses coming downtown. They’re banks, they’re mortgage companies. They’re doing well and they’ll probably always do well. That’s what pays the big rents, so why would you want to rent to a little guy?”
WAITING GAME
Hanson said they hope have the new location open by the end of 2021. Once opened, Hanson expects to add two part-time positions and one full-time position.
Currently, they’re at the mercy of the schedule of contractors, who can be at the mercy of the cost and availability of materials. That supply line is backed up because of COVID-19.
“(Cole and I) are not licensed to do much, so all we can do is demolition work,” Thaden said. “We’re just keeping things moving the best we can, that’s probably been the most frustrating thing.”
Through the frustration, though, the two realize that it’s at least indicative that business is booming.
“During the pandemic, the outdoor industry is being pushed to its limits, people want what we have,” Hanson said. “This is going to be really cool.”