It’s not uncommon in the evening to pull up to Gemini Beer Company and be greeted by a food truck parked just outside the bar’s entrance.

Gemini often partners with a variety of food trucks to provide easy access to fare throughout the evenings to patrons inside. It also represents Gemini’s commitment to the ideal of small businesses helping other small businesses, and it helps that having a food truck outside increases the bar’s visibility in a relatively obscure location of downtown Grand Junction (640 White Ave.).