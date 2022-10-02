Candice Sisko of Nomad Bowlz takes orders Saturday during the food truck throwdown, on the lawn of the Lowell School at Rood Avenue and Fifth Street. Gemini and other businesses intend on moving into the Lowell School once renovations are complete.
Seth Tally enjoys a brisket sandwich from Smokey Bones BBQ at the Food Truck Throwdown, hosted by Gemini Beer Company, on the lawn of the Lowell School on Saturday.
Barton Glasser
Photos by Barton Glasser
Candice Sisko of Nomad Bowlz takes orders Saturday during the food truck throwdown, on the lawn of the Lowell School at Rood Avenue and Fifth Street. Gemini and other businesses intend on moving into the Lowell School once renovations are complete.
Barton Glasser
Veronique Torres samples some snacks from the food trucks at an event in downtown Grand Junction hosted by Gemini Beer Company.
It’s not uncommon in the evening to pull up to Gemini Beer Company and be greeted by a food truck parked just outside the bar’s entrance.
Gemini often partners with a variety of food trucks to provide easy access to fare throughout the evenings to patrons inside. It also represents Gemini’s commitment to the ideal of small businesses helping other small businesses, and it helps that having a food truck outside increases the bar’s visibility in a relatively obscure location of downtown Grand Junction (640 White Ave.).
The bar is planning on taking its approach to small business engagement with it to its new location in the Lowell School — the former R-5 High School — when the time comes to move.
The community got a literal taste of that commitment Saturday at the Grand Valley Food Truck Throwdown that Gemini hosted on the lawn area in front of the Lowell School, a building Gemini will call home starting in late winter.
Eight food trucks were parked along the lawn, with attendees voting on a winner that received a trophy from Gemini.
“I think the idea was just kind of to support the community food trucks that we’ve got around here,” said Zach Kuntz, a Gemini bartender or, as he refers to his position, beertender. “The main thing is that we just wanted to make sure that they get some business out of it.”
Among the beneficiaries of the food truck throwdown was Brandi’s Kitchen, which has only been in operation in Mesa County for about a month.
For truck owner Brandi Norsby, the event served as a chance to make the community more aware of her diner on wheels that serves breakfast burritos and sandwiches, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, and other “down home cooking” offerings.
“I think it puts it out there that (small businesses and food trucks) can work together well,” Norsby said. “I’m really brand-new in the business. ... I don’t do too badly on my own, but having a group of folks that have already done it for several years is very eye-opening and very helpful. This (was) my first big event with any food trucks, so it’s really a great learning experience for me as a new food truck owner.”
For Gemini, the food truck throwdown was its first event to engage the community at its future location. Kuntz said that the bar was originally going to open in the Lowell School, but the building needed to undergo extensive renovations first.
Kuntz said that the company’s goal is to move its taproom into the Lowell School in January or February. Gemini will shut down its current location and all of its operations will take place in its new digs.
“(The 640 White Ave. location) was always a temporary kind of incubator for where the business is about to go to,” Kuntz said. “It also gave him a chance to kind of run through these beers and see what people responded to, so he’s got a list of what people like and what our top sellers are, so whenever we go into the real thing, we’ll know what we’re doing, right?”
Gemini staff and patrons are expecting to always carry a sense of nostalgia for its initial location, even if the relocation is necessary for the bar to expand its drink selection and have more space for customers.
“It’s kind of cool, you know? This feels like being in someone’s garage; just very laid back,” Kuntz said. “I don’t think we’ll lose that over there because the people working here will go over there, so we’ll still have that. We’ll probably just have a little bit nicer of a tasting room and be a little more on par with our local competitors. Even though they’re competitors, we still like being with them, like Ramblebine and Foam and Folly where the inside looks a little more finished.
“I think we’ll move in there whenever it’s nice and cold, so hopefully we’re brewing some stouts and stuff by then.”