The Grand Junction Regional Airport is expecting 30% more passengers from United Airlines and a 29% increase from American Airlines from last April to this coming April.

The Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority held its monthly meeting at the airport Tuesday to discuss the airport’s performance in February and approve measures related to the runway project and employment.

The seven-member board approved some expenditures including the purchase of new tires for the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting truck, with the price not to exceed $17,513.20, and a salary increase for executive director, Angela Padalecki.