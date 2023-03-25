The Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority held its monthly meeting at the airport Tuesday to discuss the airport’s performance in February and approve measures related to the runway project and employment.
The seven-member board approved some expenditures including the purchase of new tires for the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting truck, with the price not to exceed $17,513.20, and a salary increase for executive director, Angela Padalecki.
The board agreed to increase Padalecki’s base pay by 5% for a salary of $185,716. She’ll also receive a one-time 3% performance bonus of just over $5,300.
“Angela’s an exemplary leader,” said Airport Authority Board Member Linde Marshall. “She involves and empowers the people on her team and you can see that every day. We’ve had pilot shortages (last) year impacting our airline offerings, we had staff changes, we had record inflation, and yet we continue to be positioned opportunistically for a bunch of grants, our $150 million runway is on track and it’s incredibly exciting, and this airport is a source of pride locally, and that’s part of her leadership.”
RUNWAY PROJECT CONTINUES
The board then approved two task orders for the companies managing and working on the runway improvement project.
First, an approval of $1,487,410 to Mead and Hunt to design the pavement for the program and provide program management and grant support for those efforts. The board then approved $292,000 for Garver to provide long-range program management support and runway pavement design coordination services for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Garver’s design coordination services will include reporting project status, financial data and project timelines; developing a list of projects to capture varying amounts of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding; performing quality control (QC) reviews; analyzing constructability and operational impact; and facilitating stakeholder coordination, review coordination, and long-term coordination with the FAA and the city of Grand Junction.
The total design cost for the pavement design of the runway 12-30 project is $1,779,410. These costs will be pre-funded by the airport until it receives FAA grants this year to cover the costs.
“You can really think about the scope of work here in three portions: there’s an earthwork and site prep portion that’s underway, there’s an upcoming pavement design portion which is going to be about three or four years of construction, and then there’s the conversion of the existing runway to a future taxiway,” said Garver Rockies Region Aviation Leader Colin Bible, who also serves as the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority’s capital improvement plan manager and the airport’s runway program manager.
“The next big item we need to plan for is the pavement design.... The goal of the scope is to identify where all the taxiway connectors go, where drainage areas break down eventually, and really dial that in so that we can grab bites of scope as money comes in.”
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL
The airport saw a slight decrease in passenger traffic in February, but this was expected, according to Harrison Earl, an Air Service Development consultant for the airport.
“We’re kind of in the weakest time of the year for us, which is that February time frame,” Earl said. “We expect to be a lot stronger as we’re moving into spring break. It’s just that little seasonal lull we often see.”
However, April is poised to be a successful month for passenger traffic. Earl said that, in terms of seats booked, United Airlines will have 30% more passengers for its flights to and from Grand Junction than it did in April 2019, and American Airlines will carry 29% more passengers than it did in April 2019.
Earl said that some of the factors are United offering five flights per day between Grand Junction and Denver, with that schedule to continue the rest of the year; American’s three daily flights to and from Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth; and the return of Allegiant’s connection to Mesa, Arizona.
Earl said that airlines are “seeing the light at the end of the tunnel” in both route offerings and pilot availability, as many airlines are projecting 2024 as a bounceback year in those regards.
REVENUE UP, COSTS DOWN
The board’s budget officer, Travis Boyd, reported that parking and the airport’s restaurant drove the airport’s revenue $80,000 ahead of February’s budget, with both doing “very well.”
In total, increased revenue streams and decreased expenses drove the airport’s operating income $165,000 ahead of its February budget. In addition to parking and restaurant revenue, fuel tax revenue also contributed to increased revenue, while cost savings in personnel compensation, contract services, and repairs and maintenance were “significantly” lower than the month’s budget.