Michael Faithe pays to exit long-term parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Beginning November 1, the airport will raise its parking rates to $12 per day. Photo by Barton Glasser
Michael Faithe pays to exit long-term parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Beginning November 1, the airport will raise its parking rates to $12 per day. Photo by Barton Glasser
Parking attendant Jim Musquiz, right, takes a parking ticket from Kelly Glenn at Grand Junction Regional Airport on Thursday.Beginning Nov. 1, the airport will raise its parking rates to $12 per day.
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Michael Faithe pays to exit long-term parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Beginning November 1, the airport will raise its parking rates to $12 per day. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Michael Faithe pays to exit long-term parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Beginning November 1, the airport will raise its parking rates to $12 per day. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Ashley Miller pays to exit long-term parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport on Thursday.
Beginning Nov. 1, the price to park at the Grand Junction Regional Airport is going to rise.
The airport announced Wednesday that the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners has approved new parking rates that will go into effect at the start of next month, the first change in parking rates at the airport since 2016.
The daily parking rate will increase from $10 to $12. Additionally, hourly parking rates will triple from $2 per hour ($1 per 30-minute increments) to $6 per hour ($2 per 20-minute increments). The parking rates will be higher than those of other airports in the region.
Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said that the decision was made based on rising operating costs and needed improvements at the airport.
“We completed a market study to look at parking and see where rates sit and whether they’re competitive and where they should be,” Padalecki said. “Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that rates needed to increase since they haven’t increased since 2016 despite operating costs going up by over 22% (since then). The CPI (concession planning) went up by over 20%, as well, so just looking at basic costs, we all know they’re going up.
“Furthermore, we also learned in our planning study that we need to expand the public paid lot, so by increasing rates, it puts us in a more sustainable position to fund those enhancements in the parking lot and plan to invest in the future.”
Padalecki said that, when she and airport planners presented this price increase to the Board of Commissioners, they estimated conservatively that the airport will see a $300,000 increase in annual parking revenues as a result. She said this will help the airport realize its plans to expand the airport’s parking lot, a project that is estimated to cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.
“Obviously, increasing rates by about 20% should have an immediate effect; because they’ve not increased in so long, that’s why we felt the need to increase them relatively quickly once we came to the conclusion that they were just behind,” Padalecki said.
“When you look along Horizon Drive, there’s parking at hotels that varies from $10 to $12 per night. With that, we wanted to make sure that we were being competitive and that we were making sure that we were charting an amount that felt fair to the public and could also help promote the financial sustainability of the parking operations.”
Currently, the paid lot can be used for free for the first 30 minutes. That will change come November.
With free parking increments shortening from 30 minutes to 20, Padalecki addressed concerns that this shortening could lead to more congestion along the curb and inside the airport.
“The same group of planners who works on parking also works on the curbside,” she said. “Ultimately, what we typically see is that people are not waiting for more than 20 minutes if they park to take folks in or park to come in and pick folks up and take them out, so we hope that it won’t have a negative impact to the public.
“We’re not in the habit of changing our parking rates on a regular basis and we don’t intend to change them every year like you see some rates in town change. We think that could be disruptive.”
While the price increase will help the Grand Junction Regional Airport build up the capital to continue improving the airport experience and recover from rising operating costs over the past seven years, it will also solidify the airport as being more expensive than its Western Slope counterparts.
At Montrose Regional Airport, parking is free for up to 30 minutes and the daily rate is $8.
At Eagle County Regional Airport, parking is free for up to two hours, and the two parking lots charge $8 and $6 per day, respectively.
The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport has two parking lots, both of which provide free parking for 30 minutes. The airport’s Elk Lot charges $6 per day and its bear lot charges $12 per day.
Parking options at Denver International Airport are varied, with the garage costing $30 per day and economy parking costing $18 a day. However, the airport’s shuttle lot charges $8 per day and its 61st and Peña lot charges $7.