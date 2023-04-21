Leitner-Poma of America is expanding its operations, in more ways than one.
The Grand Junction-based aerial lift manufacturer, which offers products like surface lifts, chairlifts, gondolas, trams, inclined elevators and industrial trams, announced this week that it has purchased five acres adjacent to its 100,000-square-foot Grand Junction facility at 2746 Seeber Drive in order to expand its capabilities at the site.
Additionally, Leitner-Poma will open a new manufacturing facility in Tooele, Utah, near Salt Lake City. This new campus will support the company’s Made in America initiative by serving as the headquarters and sole manufacturing base for Skytrac, a Leitner-Poma subsidiary.
The Skytrac headquarters will be Leitner-Poma’s largest facility in the nation at more than 130,000 square feet. The company estimates a total investment of more than $27 million to open the facility by 2024.
“This new Utah-based facility will allow us to continue to grow our American-made capabilities while expanding our existing headcount in Utah by up to 60%,” said Leitner-Poma President Daren Cole in a press release.
Skytrac’s new headquarters will include a sizable investment in sustainability with a number of renewable sources. Current plans include the installation of solar panels and a powerful LTW42 wind turbine. Developed by Leitner-Poma’s affiliate company LEITWIND, the LTW42 turbine stands at 162 feet tall and boasts a capacity of 250 kilowatts, making it capable of covering up to 100% of a plant’s electricity needs.
In its press release, Leitner-Poma stated that the LTW42 turbine is a “unique solution that not only reduces carbon footprint but also facilitates decentralized energy generation.”
Its comparatively small size and silent DirectDrive generator makes it a potential solution for communities and businesses that seek to become self-sufficient in a clean, cost-effective manner.
Skytrac’s new Tooele plant will serve as a showcase for the benefits of bespoke technology. If market demand develops as Leitner-Poma expects it to, the turbines could be manufactured at the Utah facility to cater to the entire North American market.
“New ropeway systems are rising at a record-setting pace worldwide,” Cole said. “The output from this new campus, as well as our work to further onshore our supply chain, positions Leitner-Poma of America and Skytrac to better meet the growing demand throughout the country.”