Leitner-Poma of America is expanding its operations, in more ways than one.

The Grand Junction-based aerial lift manufacturer, which offers products like surface lifts, chairlifts, gondolas, trams, inclined elevators and industrial trams, announced this week that it has purchased five acres adjacent to its 100,000-square-foot Grand Junction facility at 2746 Seeber Drive in order to expand its capabilities at the site.