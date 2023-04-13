Candace Carnahan

Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Candace Carnahan

 Barton Glasser

Grand Junction has seen a 7% reduction in job postings since Jan. 1 — leading all major cities in Colorado.

That’s according to a quarterly jobs report by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and technology firm Aspen Technology Labs (ATL), which compiled job and salary data from around the state to paint a picture of Colorado’s economic standing as well as the economic standing of its cities. Statewide, job postings are down 2% from the start of the year, meaning Grand Junction is in particularly good shape in that regard.

