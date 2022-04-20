With the 2022 Western Colorado Economic Summit set for next Tuesday, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership continues its search for an executive director.
Robin Brown resigned from the position last August to join Colorado Mesa University as the Foundation CEO and vice president of development. Steve Jozefczyk is interim director.
GJEP nearly had its new executive director near the end of winter, but those plans fell through.
“We went through a first round of the (executive director) search and extended an offer that, unfortunately, that person didn’t accept or withdrew,” said Grand Junction City Council Member Abe Herman, a member of the GJEP search committee. “We’re onto the second round right now.”
That second round began at the end of March. Since then, the field has slimmed significantly.
Herman’s hopeful that the organization will be under new leadership in the near future.
“We started with 35 applications, there were 13 of those that were qualified, five moved on to interviews with the search committee, and then we had three site visits from applicants this month,” Herman said.
“We have identified a finalist,” he said.
The Western Colorado Economic Summit will be held at the Grand Junction Convention Center, with check-in for the event beginning at 7:30 a.m.
OTHER SEARCHES ONGOING
GJEP isn’t the only local entity that’s still seeking its next leader.
Diane Schwenke announced in March that she would soon retire as the president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce after more than 33 years on the job.
Chamber Chairman of the Board Ivan Geer provided an update on the search for Schwenke’s replacement in a statement released Tuesday.
“Per the adopted Success Plan created by the Board of Directors a few years ago, an RFP (request for proposal) was issued to five hiring search firms with responses due back by May 2,” Geer said in the statement. “Once the firm has been selected, a national search for our next president/CEO will be conducted. We will also advertise locally to encourage qualified candidates in our area to apply through the firm.”
Geer said the chamber’s goal is to select a new president and CEO by “mid to late summer.”
“We are moving quickly but methodically through this process as it is essential to maintain our current momentum as a champion for business while identifying the best candidate for the position,” he said.
Grand Junction Business Incubator Center Executive Director Jon Maraschin stepped down from last summer. The position remains unfilled.
Jeff Engell was hired last week as the director of the Business Incubator Center’s Grand Junction Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Engell previously served as a small business coach at the East Colorado SBDC in Greeley.