Between hiring its new director and bringing in seven new businesses, 2022 was a busy year for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership — and that was reflected in the organization’s year-end report on economic impact.

Curtis Englehart was hired as GJEP’s executive director in August after serving as the director of the Mesa County Workforce Center for more than half a decade. Before Englehart’s hiring, Steve Jozefczyk served as GJEP’s interim executive director for more than a year.