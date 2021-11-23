A new website launched by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership will support the area’s growing digital economy and remote workforce on the Western Slope.
Remote and hybrid work models took hold during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some employers have maintained that model of having a remote workforce.
The website — workremoteco.com — now features three local employers that are actively recruiting for remote and hybrid roles: Cloudrise, Pax8 and ProStar, according to a economic partnership news release. The website also has a number of links to job boards that focus on remote work opportunities.
Employers that are interested in being featured on the site, contact the partnership via the contact form on the site under the “Remote Employers” tab on the homepage.
“The website is a digital destination for remote employers and job seekers in the Grand Valley,” said Cilia Kohn, director of marketing and communications for the economic partnership.
“If you want to work remotely, this is a place where you can learn about employers, find job opportunities and explore community resources. If you are an employer, we want you to be able to use this as a tool to recruit and grow your remote workforce.”
Beyond job opportunities and job postings
for employers, the website also showcases the many benefits of working remotely from Colorado’s Grand Valley, from a more affordable cost of living and doing business to a more covetable lifestyle inspired by its stunning outdoors, the news release said.
For employers, there is information about the state’s Location Neutral Employee (LONE) incentive program, which provides cash incentives to eligible companies that hire remote workers in certain parts of Colorado, like Mesa County.
For people wanting to find remote jobs or current workers, the site lists organizations, events and coworking spaces that can provide support and a sense of community.
It also highlights the economic partnership’s Welcome Wagon, a program that debuted earlier this year to help integrate new residents in the Grand Valley by matching them with local ambassadors and hosting a series of events in which they can learn more about the community and network with other newcomers and locals.
The partnership is also focused on expanding workremoteco.com by adding a feature to allow remote workers to post their profiles, connect with others and share events and opportunities.
A blog also is planned on the site that will share more tips and new and fresh job openings with the remote work community.