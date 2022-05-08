The Grand Junction Economic Partnership’s search for a new executive director continues.
After Robin Brown resigned from the position last August, GJEP spent the next six months whittling down its list of candidates. In late winter, GJEP identified the candidate its search committee preferred as the next executive director, but plans to hire the candidate ultimately fell through.
At this week’s Grand Junction City Council meeting, Council Member Abe Herman, also a member of the GJEP search committee, said that, for a second time, GJEP extended an offer that wasn’t accepted.
“Unfortunately we weren’t able to come to agreeable terms with the finalist that was identified for the executive director, so the current round of search is continuing and we will be looking for more applicants in this round,” Herman said at the meeting.
Herman spoke to The Daily Sentinel on Friday to detail the next steps of the search.
He said the search will likely expand to include candidates who might not have been considered the first time around because of circumstances or candidates who were unaware of the job posting who might be interested now.
“This is a really important role for the whole valley because this is the whole valley’s economic agency,” Herman said. “We need to fill it with someone who’s really well-qualified and can lead us forward into the next 10-20 years of economic development for the community. We’re not going to compromise on the level of expertise we need.”
Assisting with GJEP’s search is Community Hospital Director of Human Resources Amy Jordan. Herman said her knowledge about the process of high-stakes hires will prove crucial in ensuring that the third time’s the charm when it comes to offering a candidate the job of executive director.
“Community Hospital has generously donated her time to assist GJEP in this director search because they have such expertise and capacity in these kinds of high-level searches,” Herman said. “I think the plan is for her to follow up with some of the candidates that we’ve had in the current round and also seek out new candidates. This round’s being left open and we’re looking for additional names and additional people who may want to throw their hats in ring on it.”
Steve Jozefczyk has served as GJEP’s interim director since Brown left to become the Foundation CEO and vice president of development at Colorado Mesa University.