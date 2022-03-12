The Grand Junction Economic Partnership will once again host the Western Colorado Economic Summit and registration is now open.
The 2022 summit will return to the Grand Junction Convention Center on Tuesday, April 26 and registration is available at westcoeconomicsummit.com.
“We are glad to be able to return to our normal time frame, but also to be back at the Grand Junction Convention Center, where we are able to accommodate for many more attendees,” said Steve Jozefczyk, GJEP Interim Director.
The 2021 WCES had nearly 500 attendees, despite being shifted to late September and during the fall surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. The event moved from Colorado Mesa University to the Grand Junction Convention Center for the first time to be able to bring in more guests and support larger breakout sessions.
The agenda for 2022, which will be finalized in the next few weeks, is anticipated to feature a number of topics and issues including education, workforce development and attainable housing. It will also touch upon key focus areas derived from the Grand Vision survey, which debuted at the 2021 WCES.
“We feel that it is really important to circle back on many topics that came up in 2021. Not only are we still maneuvering many of these issues six months later, but they also came up as key areas affecting quality of life on the Grand Vision survey,” said Britain Garza, GJEP Community Relations Manager and lead organizer of the WCES. “The exciting part is that there’s been lots of movement on these issues in our community in this short time frame. We are now seeing opportunity and progress, where in the past we might have had more questions and concerns. We are looking forward to presenting these efforts at WCES.”
The event will also include GJEP’s annual update and an award ceremony during the luncheon. Awards will be presented to an individual and a local company that has had a significant impact on economic development in western Colorado.
Nominations for the business award — the Spirit of Economic Development sponsored by Charter Communications —and the individual — the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award — are currently being accepted via email to Britain Garza, britain@gjep.org. The deadline for nominations is end of day Thursday, March 31.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting https://go.gjep.org/sponsor-wces. WCES’s six-time title sponsor, Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties/Coldwell Banker Distinctive Propertie, returns for 2022.