The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) has announced the return of the Western Colorado Economic Summit to an in-person event.
The summit returns on Thursday, Sept. 30, and will be held at the Grand Junction Convention Center to accommodate more attendees.
“We are so glad to be back,” said GJEP Deputy Director Steve Jozefczyk. “The summit has been a stanchion in the community for several years now, providing a forum for learning, networking and grooming ideas for economic development on the Western Slope.”
The agenda is still being finalized but GJEP is anticipated bringing back some popular speakers and sessions from previous years, including Colorado State Demographer Elizabeth Garner and Coldwell Banker’s commercial real estate panel. Other sessions in development will cover wide-ranging topics from marijuana policy and the impact of wolf introduction on local industry and recreation, to workforce development, housing needs, health care, and COVID-19 funding.
A special panel session on “the future of energy in Colorado” is also in the works, according to a GJEP news release.
“A key purpose of the summit is to bring different factions to the table to foster collaboration and highlight the joint efforts and programs that help our community thrive,” Jozefczyk said. “We are grateful to the Colorado Clean Energy Coalition and the Western Colorado Oil & Gas Association, both whom approached GJEP about utilizing the Summit to host this conversation.”
The Western Colorado Oil & Gas Association is planning to hold its annual banquet in Grand Junction on the evening of Sept. 30, directly following the summit.
There will also be the traditional luncheon with a keynote address from Colorado Mesa University’s new president John Marshall, as well as GJEP’s annual update.
Two awards will also be handed out to an individual and a local company that has had a significant impact on economic development in Western Colorado.
Nominations for the Spirit of Economic Development sponsored by Charter Communications (business) and the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award (individual) are currently being accepted via email at invest@gjep.org. The deadline to submit a nomination is August 31.
Contact Nicole Allen, GJEP Fundraising & Events Coordinator, for details at 970-245-4332 ext. 6, or email invest@gjep.org.