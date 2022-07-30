Inside the building just off the corner of Fifth and Main streets, icons of 1950s American pop culture lined the walls above old-school diner booths colored in red and pewter.

Main Street Cafe was a hub for burgers, fries, shakes and nostalgia in downtown Grand Junction for three decades. However, longtime owners Evan and Nina Gluckman retired in February 2020 and sold the cafe to Sonja Larson. Shortly after, the COVID-19 pandemic and a labor shortage served as a double dose of problems over the next two years and, this March, the cafe sold much of its memorabilia and permanently closed.