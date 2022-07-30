In recent weeks crews have been gutting the interior of the former Main Street Cafe building as a part of a remodel project for the upcoming Brick on Main restaurant. Below, the exterior of the old Main Street Cafe.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Inside the building just off the corner of Fifth and Main streets, icons of 1950s American pop culture lined the walls above old-school diner booths colored in red and pewter.
Main Street Cafe was a hub for burgers, fries, shakes and nostalgia in downtown Grand Junction for three decades. However, longtime owners Evan and Nina Gluckman retired in February 2020 and sold the cafe to Sonja Larson. Shortly after, the COVID-19 pandemic and a labor shortage served as a double dose of problems over the next two years and, this March, the cafe sold much of its memorabilia and permanently closed.
Since then, a building that was once a staple of the downtown area has sat barren, with those who loved the cafe dismayed every time they passed by it that the only remnant of the cafe that remains is the black and white checkerboard paint on the wall above the entrance.
However, the home of the former cafe isn’t going to be barren for much longer, thanks to the owner of another establishment that’s become an essential presence downtown in its own right.
Randy Gulden owns the Goat and Clover Tavern with his wife, Tracy, just down the street. He also owns Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar at 2404 Patterson Road.
In a few months, he’ll own a third restaurant in town: Brick on Main, an “upscale gastropub restaurant” that will occupy the former Main Street Cafe, an establishment for which Gulden expressed reverence.
“It’s going to feature food from across the country,” Gulden said. “We’re going to have a nice bar with some fun interactive cocktails, smoked bourbon and different kinds of smoked cocktails. We’re going to feature on our menu steak, seafood, hamburgers, sandwiches, some fun items. Our price point’s not going to be that expensive. We look forward to getting this place open in the next few months. Construction’s kind of slow right now, so we’re just waiting on that.”
Gulden said that Brick on Main will feature food items from Louisiana as well as the Midwest that are prepared in a craft kitchen. He believes this will bring a “chef feel” to some of the items on the menu.
He offered the example of plans to have meatloaf on the menu, stating that the craft kitchen approach will allow for experimentation with flavors.
“My wife and I, we wanted to bring something to Grand Junction that Grand Junction doesn’t really have, so it’s going to be unique in that feature,” Gulden said. “We’ve been to several restaurants in bigger cities and this one is something we can bring here that emanates that feeling.”
Gulden had long wanted to open another restaurant on Main Street. Once Main Street Cafe closed its doors, he moved quickly to ensure such an iconic downtown location wouldn’t sit empty and gather dust.
Work is underway to completely remodel the interior. Gulden said the gastropub restaurant’s namesake is derived from the building’s and downtown Grand Junction’s history of emphasizing bricks in its architectural aesthetic.
“We’re going to use a lot of brick in the features on the inside interior,” he said. “We’re taking down some of the stuff that was plastered on there and we’re reconditioning the brick that was already there in the front. We want to feature that old-time Grand Junction brick area.”
Gulden hopes pub will open in October, but he predicts it will open its doors before the end of November at the latest.