Several Western Slope wineries were recognized at the 2021 Colorado Uncorked show last week.
The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, announced the winners, including the 2021 Best in Show award.
Of the 14 wines selected to comprise the 2021 Governor’s Cup Wine Collection, the Best winner was Carboy Winery of Littleton for its 2019 Teroldego.
Carboy Winery was also one of the participants in this year’s Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade this September.
“This event proudly celebrates all of the winners of the 2021 Colorado Governor’s Cup competition,” said Doug Caskey, executive director of the Colorado Wine Board. “This year we saw a wide range of grape varietals, many new to Colorado, and we are pleased to award Carboy Winery recognition for its success in producing Teroldego.”
Teroldego is a grape originally from northeast Italy, now grown in Colorado and quickly catching on among winemakers and consumers. As a hearty grape that ripens early, Teroldego is ideal for withstanding Colorado’s hot summers and early frosts.
This year’s competition included 279 wine submissions from 41 wineries — including entries of sake and hard seltzer for the first time — all of which were judged by a panel of sommeliers, chefs, writers, and wine experts from around the country this August.
“Colorado’s wine industry plays an important role in our state, from generating tourism to boosting Colorado’s agriculture sector,” said Gov, Jared Polis. “I’m thrilled to celebrate today’s 2021 Governor’s Cup Collection winners. Our state’s winemakers work hard to not only produce excellent wines, but to provide another way to experience the best of Colorado.”
The 14 winning wines will be put into the 2021 Governor’s Cup Collection; wines are designated to reflect the high quality of the Colorado wine industry. The industry development board will use this collection in the coming year to represent Colorado at marketing opportunities in the state, across the country, and around the world. The award-winning wines will also be used for educational purposes at Colorado winemaker roundtable discussions to improve the overall quality of Colorado wines.
The 2021 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection includes wines from six Western Slope wineries.
The Governor’s Cup Collection features wines that “Best Represent Colorado’s Wine Industry.”
Colorado grapes come from two Agricultural Viticultural Areas (AVA) and both are located on the Western Slope.
The Grand Valley AVA is 75,990 acres along the Colorado River 40 miles east of the Utah border. It begins at De Beque Canyon and goes into the Palisade area, then onto East Orchard Mesa and Orchard Mesa along the south bank of the river, and stretches right to the foot of Colorado National Monument.
The West Elks AVA is 48,405 acres along the North Fork of the Gunnison River from the old mining town of Bowie, through Paonia and Hotchkiss until it reaches the “dobies,” a barren moonscape of adobe-looking geological irregularities that separate Delta and the Uncompahgre Range.
All the winning wines are made from Colorado grapes or other fruit unless otherwise noted ():
n Carboy Winery (Littleton) — 2019 Teroldego, Grand Valley AVA, Best in Show
n BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) — 2018 Graciano, Colorado
n BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) — 2018 Syrah Reserve, Colorado
n Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) — 2019 Cinsault, Colorado
n Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) — 2020 Pétillant Naturel Rosé (“Pet Nat” Syrah/Cinsault), Colorado
n Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) — Cherry Wine, 100% Grand Valley Montmorency cherries
n Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) — 2019 Tyrannosaurus Red (Lemberger), Grand Valley AVA
n Continental Divide Winery (Fairplay) — 2019 Gewürztraminer, Grand Valley AVA
n Plum Creek Winery (Palisade) — 2020 Palisade Festival (Aromella/ Riesling/ Chardonnay), Grand Valley AVA
n Redstone Meadery (Boulder) — 2019 Tupelo Mountain Honey Wine
n Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) — Sparklet Candy Red (Verona), Grand Valley AVA
n The Storm Cellar (Paonia) — 2020 Rosé of St. Vincent, Grand Valley AVA
n Turquoise Mesa Winery (Broomfield) — 2018 Merlot, Grand Valley AVA
n Whitewater Hill Vineyards (Grand Junction) — 2019 Chambourcin, Grand Valley AVA