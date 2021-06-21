Grand Junction has been voted one of the best places to move or start a business by ColoradoBiz magazine readers, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership announced.
Superior was named the “Best place to Move/Start a Business” in ColoradoBiz’s Best of Colorado Business Choice 2021, but Grand Junction was a runner-up along with Colorado Springs, Arvada and Wesminster.
“We are delighted to be recognized by ColoradoBiz. Grand Junction has invested heavily in creating a healthy business environment, which includes developing great transportation infrastructure, business-friendly development regulations, and an increased focus on public safety,” Mayor Chuck McDaniel said in a press release. “These investments create an environment where businesses can flourish, and the city is proud to be part of that process.”
The contest garnered nearly 22,000 votes across 98 different categories, according to ColoradoBiz’s website, which included best fitness club and best law firm.
ColoradoBiz editor Mike Taylor congratulated the winners in the release and said they were a “cut above the rest” by surviving the economic climate during the COVID-19 pandemic.