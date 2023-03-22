According to a study, Grand Junction is the third-best city in the United States for women to launch careers.
The study was conducted by Forage, a tech company that provides virtual work experience for students and connects young hopeful professionals with prospective employers. Forage evaluated 399 cities across the nation and scored and ranked those cities based on 12 criteria, include median female earnings, wage gaps between men and women, the female unemployment rate, management positions occupied by women, infant care costs as a share of median family income, access to birth control, available paid family leave programs and maximum additional paid medical leave allowed for pregnancy and childbirths in a given state.
The study cited data from the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ job stats from November 2021 to November 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ 2021 figures, the Economic Policy Institute’s October 2020 numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) statistics from 2018-2020, and the National Partnership for Women and Families.
“We wanted to include financial indicators like the wage gap to quantify the cities where women have the best chance of being paid fairly,” said Jenna Bellassai, Forage’s lead data reporter and the author of the study, which was published March 7.
“We were doing this study ahead of International Women’s Day earlier this month with the goal of exploring which cities in the U.S. were setting women up for success in the workplace. We also included cost of living and childcare cost indicators because we wanted to prioritize affordability, and we included health indicators to ensure we were highlighting cities where women can get the healthcare that they need.”
According to the study, Grand Junction is ranked behind Portland, Maine, and Bismarck, N.D.
Among Grand Junction’s stronger statistics is that it only had a 0.8% unemployment rate for women in 2021. Bellassai said that placed Grand Junction above almost every other city in the study. The average female unemployment rate nationallywas 6% in the 2021 U.S. Census data.
Additionally, women in Grand Junction earn 94.4% the salaries that men do. Nationally, that statistic is only 72.9%, so Grand Junction is in the top 5% of cities in the study for minimal wage gap issues.
In Grand Junction, 42.3% of people in management positions are women, slightly higher than the 42.1% national average and enough to place the city in the 35th percentile nationally. In Grand Junction, infant care costs are slightly less substantial than they are nationwide, as locally, infant care costs represent 21% of the share of median family income, compared to 22.4% nationally.
The median salary for women in Grand Junction, according to the study, is $37,209, slightly higher than the national average of $36,726.
Grand Junction wasn’t the only Colorado city to rank well in the study. Centennial placed seventh, Denver placed 12th and Broomfield placed 14th, giving Colorado four of the top 14 cities in the nation for women to launch careers.
Bellassai said some of the primary factors in Colorado’s fortunes include the state’s robust access to birth control, its low maternal mortality rate of 14.4 deaths per 100,000 live births (the national average is 20.4 deaths), and the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program that offers up to 12 paid weeks of partially paid family leave along with four additional weeks to account for complications from pregnancy or childbirth.