According to a study, Grand Junction is the third-best city in the United States for women to launch careers.

The study was conducted by Forage, a tech company that provides virtual work experience for students and connects young hopeful professionals with prospective employers. Forage evaluated 399 cities across the nation and scored and ranked those cities based on 12 criteria, include median female earnings, wage gaps between men and women, the female unemployment rate, management positions occupied by women, infant care costs as a share of median family income, access to birth control, available paid family leave programs and maximum additional paid medical leave allowed for pregnancy and childbirths in a given state.