Tom Silzell spent most of his career working with contact centers. Now, he’s started his next chapter by founding a company in the field.
CX Partner Source opened for business on Nov. 24. It’s an advisory firm for businesses that want to utilize business process outsourcing call centers, which is industry lingo for outsourcing a call center. It focuses on small to medium-sized BPOs rather than larger ones you might experience with companies such as Amazon.
“We specialize in finding mid-size market BPOs and make sure those fit a business’ needs,” Silzell said.
To Silzell, who has about 30 years of experience in the field, the small and mid-size BPOs tend to outperform large ones. That’s because the latter emphasizes profit, and mid-size BPOs try to establish a good work culture and relationships.
“I think they take a more strategic approach to dealing with customers,” he said. “Which gives you better results and makes your customer base happy.”
CX Partner Source’s birth came with some fanfare, too.
The Grand Junction Economic Partnership introduced the new business through a news release on Nov. 30.
The release noted an increased focus on virtual industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Global enterprises that can work virtually are attracted to our location and our lifestyle, as well as our workforce and relatively low costs of doing business,” GJEP Executive Director Robin Brown said in the release. “With its strong leadership and expertise in the virtual space, CX Partner Source is a truly valuable addition to our growing digital economy.”
Brown also said that this serves as another example of Grand Junction growing and diversifying its economy.
CX Partner Source lists five employees on its website, including Silzell. The other members of the founding staff are: Cynthia Artin, marketing advisor; Scott Wilson, legal advisor; Brad Richardson, advisory solutions; and Joe Fiorello, director, relationship development.
But the company is hiring. Silzell hopes to add four inside sales people by the end of 2021 and a marketing coordinator.
“We started CX Partner Source as a no-fee service to clients who want to explore outsourcing their contact center and technology solutions. These relationships can be supported from anywhere in the world — and we have a very diverse and intelligent population in Western Colorado. I am highly confident that the Grand Valley labor market will support our hiring needs as we grow.”