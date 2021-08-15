The Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6 & 50, is entering the next phase of revitalization.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening on Aug. 27 and the long-awaited opening of Dillard’s is just around the corner. On top of that, the Mall also hired a new general manager this month.
“We are very excited for the community and the mall to be able to bring two amazing companies into Mesa Mall in 2021,” Jay Greenberg, the new GM of the Mesa Mall, said in an email to The Daily Sentinel.
Dick’s will be celebrating its grand opening from Aug. 27- Aug. 29, Dick’s spokesperson Jordan Beaumont confirmed.
Beaumont said there are no special promotions, but just a weekend-long celebration.
Mesa Mall confirmed that Dick’s would be the tenant of the old Herberger’s department store on Jan. 29. In order to get the unit ready, crews reduced the size of the space from 72,000 square feet to about 55,550. In a July news release, Dick’s said it was hiring to fill more than 50 jobs for the location — five full-time, 40 part-time and 15 temporary positions. Beaumont did not have an update on how many positions were filled.
Dillard’s, meanwhile, is aiming for an early October opening date.
The store is one level, with four entrances (one on each side) and about 100,000 square feet.
Dillard’s has hired 33 associates so far, store manager Carlos Torres said, and is shooting for just under 80, with about 70 permanent full-time positions. The store is running a career fair this week and next week to find employees.
A NEW FACE
Greenberg is the man at the top for Mesa Mall as it goes through this revitalization effort.
“The first time that I have been to any part of Colorado was when I came to Mesa Mall in May of this year to help hire a few staff members for the Mesa Mall team,” he told The Daily Sentinel. “I absolutely fell in love with the community, the team and the people that I’ve already met in a very short time, and when the opportunity opened up I jumped at it.”
Greenberg carries decades of experience in sales and marketing.
In the early 2000s, he worked for National Lampoon before working in sales for the Indiana Pacers. Then from 2007-2018, Greenberg worked in marketing for various casinos in Indiana, Florida and Las Vegas, including the company that owns Caesars Palace.
Most recently, Greenberg was the GM of a mall in Kokomo, Indiana. Greenberg is confident that his skills from both industries overlap.
“Both jobs provide a fast-paced environment where there’s always some new and exciting challenges on a daily basis and you are connecting with a lot of people whether it be casino guests or mall tenants and sponsorships and community partners,” Greenberg said. “Both positions also spend a lot of time in the community doing volunteer work.”
CHAPTER 11
In June, Mesa Mall’s parent company Washington Prime Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
An entity usually files for Chapter 11 when it needs time to restructure its debts. The entity retains control of its business while being subject to the jurisdiction and oversight of the court.
These cases tend to end in three different ways for the debtor: reorganization, dismissal, or conversion to Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which results in the business ceasing operations and selling its assets to repay debts.
WPG had an omnibus hearing last Thursday. A rescheduled combined hearing is set for Aug. 30. For more information on the case, visit cases.primeclerk.com/washingtonprime
Greenberg could not comment on the case but provided the following statement on behalf of a WPG spokesperson:
“It’s business as usual at Mesa Mall. The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing companies, including Washington Prime Group. The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic,” the statement says. “Throughout the Chapter 11 financial restructuring, we expect business as usual at our town centers, including Mesa Mall where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests.”
Reporter Sam Klomhaus contributed to this story