Local businesses and entrepreneurs have a new outlet to receive investment from the community.
To account for the massive landscape of the Western Slope, the Western Colorado Angels are branching out into chapters in communities. The Grand Valley Angels held their kickoff meeting Wednesday evening at Alt Space Coworking in Downtown Grand Junction.
An angel club meets to pool private investment capital, with individuals contributing to businesses that are starting and growing to assist with the lack of capital many businesses face at that stage.
“It’s not just supporting existing entrepreneurs; it’s a good signal that, because this capital is available, because this community is here, it will be encouraging to others to start their similar new efforts,” said Western Colorado Angels Director Spencer Ingram. “It’s not just about investing with dollars. It’s investing with your human capital, the expertise you have, your network.
“These are the kinds of advantages that we’re not accustomed to in our rural communities: easy access to money, networks, introductions. We want to change that and we believe we can. It just needs a little bit of leadership to bring it all together.”
Membership is $25 a month, and members can contribute as little as $100 toward investments.
Ingram called the Grand Valley Angels a “member-led group,”with its members making their own decisions about in whom and how much to invest, promoting businesses and voting together on certain ventures moving forward.
The Grand Valley Angels will be joined by other capital partners at the Greater Colorado Pitch Series at the Avalon Theatre on Tuesday, July 12, as part of West Slope Startup Week festivities. Ingram said non-members will be welcome to the event to learn more about the Angels.
“We’ve had over 100 applicants looking for investment and we’ll be making our next investment at that time,” Ingram said. “This comes on the heels of having supported entrepreneurs here through what we call accelerator programs. We have another one coming up in August. It lasts for a year and it’s supported by the Colorado Office of Economic Development, so we’re looking forward to doing that again. The big deed in those programs is that access to early-stage capital, and when I say that, I mean $50,000 to $100,000.”
Ingram said the expansion of the Angels for a chapter specific to the Grand Valley is because of limited institutional capital or investment capital into local businesses, particularly ones looking to establish themselves. He said that only 16% of local companies are funded by bank loans, leading to a large gap that’s bad for economic growth.
“We want to help these businesses, and this is a way for private individuals to support them and also see a return on their dollars,” he said. “We’re trying to make it really affordable for everyone. There’s a lot of events coming up. We take over breweries, we have a big retreat coming, and in large part, we do all the leg work to make sure you’re getting sound investments that you can make decisions on.”
For more information see https://westerncoloradoangels.com.