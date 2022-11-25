Small Business Saturday
SENTINEL STAFF

People shop in downtown Grand Junction on Small Business Saturday in 2021.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Small Business Saturday is this weekend, and Fruita is using the opportunity to both celebrate local businesses and kick off the Christmas season.

Local artists will be selling their handcrafted works up and down Aspen Avenue and all of the businesses behind them will be open around 10 a.m. Festivities will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will last through sundown.