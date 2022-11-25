Small Business Saturday is this weekend, and Fruita is using the opportunity to both celebrate local businesses and kick off the Christmas season.
Local artists will be selling their handcrafted works up and down Aspen Avenue and all of the businesses behind them will be open around 10 a.m. Festivities will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will last through sundown.
“Many of our local retail shops have said that Small Business Saturday is their biggest day of the year, so we’re really hoping that the community shows up big for these local businesses and helps support small first this holiday season,” said Fruita Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kayla Bowers.
As the evening approaches, Fruita plans to parade Santa Claus around town in a horse-drawn carriage from JR’s Carriage Service. When Santa arrives downtown, he’ll help city officials and attendees count down to the moment in which all of the Christmas lights around town will be simultaneously illuminated at 5:30 p.m.
Once Fruita is bathed in colorful lights, Santa will hang out in downtown Fruita to take pictures and talk with children and JR’s Carriage Service offers rides through town to look at the lights.
This is the first time Fruita has started its Christmas season in this fashion. For Bowers, it made all the sense in the world to combine this celebration with Small Business Saturday because it will help maximize the community’s enthusiasm about both.
“The importance of Small Business Saturday is supporting your local community,” Bowers said. “Most of the people who own these local businesses are our neighbors, our friends, teachers, colleagues, so it’s really important to try and keep our community strong by supporting one another and keeping those dollars local.”
ART AND CHOCOLATE WALK
Each year, Palisade celebrates Small Business Saturday with its Art and Chocolate Walk event downtown.
That is once again the case from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. Stores and vendors will be open and offering free chocolate to shoppers all day.
Participants in the Art and Chocolate Walk can receive a punch card and get it punched at each vendor and store they visit. At the final store they visit, participants can turn in their card, or they can turn in their card to the Blue Pig Gallery, to be entered into a drawing for a basket of goodies including art and chocolate.
“I think that Small Business Saturday is a great way to kind of remind people that more money stays in our communities when we shop small and we shop with our friends and neighbors, and remind people that we have so much talent in our community and so many awesome gifts and opportunities to spend locally and build a community while doing that,” said Palisade Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Burford.
MORE THAN JUST ONE DAY
There aren’t any special Small Business Saturday festivities planned in Grand Junction, but Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Candace Carnahan said that the chamber has provided small businesses in the city with materials to celebrate.
“We provided them little kits just to make sure that as customers, clients, supporters are coming into their businesses, they’re reminded of the importance of supporting local,” Carnahan said. “Colorful banners, signs that thank them for supporting local, and bringing awareness to the fact that they’re local and that, out of every dollar spent, 70 cents remains in the local economy.”
Carnahan refers to small business support translating to more money for the local economy, which in turn only bolsters resources for small businesses, as the “circle of success.”
“We actually don’t look at it as just a Saturday. We’re really trying to create an environment where we’re encouraging businesses to support local all season long, so our efforts are really focused on creating that small business season that enhances economic impact all the way through the year and, hopefully, all year round,” Carnahan said.
“You’re going to see encouragement and reminders of how our community can support local, whether that’s dining in, just stopping by, leaving reviews, sharing with a friend, and it’s not just your normal retail and restaurants but also social services and other support industries that impact everyone’s enjoyment of the holiday season.”