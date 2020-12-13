A rush of commercial development in Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita is starting to make its way into other areas of the valley.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated businesses and workers moving from dense cities to rural ones that emphasize quality of life and have cheaper dirt to build on. Even before the pandemic began, companies were looking to Grand Junction as new ground to build. Clifton, sometimes considered an afterthought in the area, is beginning to see the effects of that migration to Western Colorado.
“Colorado is going through what California did, though at a smaller scale,” said Greg Moberg, principal planner with Mesa County. “There’s a lot of folks who don’t want to leave Colorado but want to leave the Front Range.”
Moberg has never experienced the growth that Western Colorado is seeing. The difference with this migration and past ones is that people coming to Grand Junction are doing so because they want to, not because they need to for a job.
That mindset brings opportunity for commercial developers, Moberg said. That explains why the gradual migration parallels businesses moving to the Grand Valley and commercial development projects popping up left and right.
For example, on Oct. 22, Clifton welcomed a new Dickey’s Barbecue at 569 32 Rd. No. 11.
Two other examples indicative of potential growth in Clifton are parcels of land at 3222 F Rd. and 3228 F Rd. Both are owned by Clifton F Road LLC, which is owned by a man named Richard Will. The office location is listed in Denver. The plan is to consolidate the two lots and then redivide it into four spaces, Moberg said.
What’s unique about these properties is that there’s interest in adding tenants — a Freddy’s Steakburger location and a car wash — before any structure has been built.
“That’s an indicator that they see something in this area. They’re excited and the owner is actively selling,” Moberg said. “The property isn’t going to transfer until development is complete, and it’s pretty rare for nothing to change in situations like this.”
Moberg expects for sale to occur around six to nine months from now.
John Feuerborn is the owner of the 357 Bar and Grill in Palisade. He recently opened up a second location called 357 Reloaded, at 3235 Interstate 70 Business Loop, because he saw opportunity in the area.
“We just think it’s a great location. There’s not a lot of places in Clifton where you can get a burger and a beer like ours,” Feuerborn said. “We wanted to fill that void.”
Space is a limiting factor for other businesses following suit, though.
Kevin Bray, research and development coordinator with Bray Real Estate, said that the availability of residential space is around half of what it was before the Great Recession.
Essentially, commercial and residential development can feed off one another. A lot of development in Clifton is restricted to infill, building within instead of expanding.
Moberg agreed but, as of now, people are still moving out here. Some will applaud and some will boo, he said, but that won’t stop the migration of people with money to spend, he and Bray agreed.
“Cities are becoming less relevant. People moving here are bringing their jobs with them and want the quality of life we have,” Bray said.
If this trend continues, it could mean longer term changes in the Clifton area including new and growing businesses. Traffic might increase a bit, too. As time goes on, housing values and property tax could increase as well.
Moberg thought back to his time when he was in a similar role in Ouray in the mid-90s. In over two decades, he’s never seen migration like he has in Western Colorado
“There’s this whole other half of the state that people are just now discovering,” Moberg said. “You can see that all along the I-70 corridor and you can certainly see it here.