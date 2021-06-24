Two businesses — The Colorado Weedery and Wine Country Inn — were vying for prime commercial real estate in Palisade when the Grande River Vineyard, 787 Elberta Ave, went up for sale.
Only one came out on top.
Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, closed on the property on June 17. That was after the Palisade Town Trustees blocked a relocation effort that would have allowed the Weedery to set up a recreational marijuana shop in the historic vineyard location.
“We had been in negotiations to buy the property for two or three years. We were ready to go but then the pandemic hit and everything stopped,” said Jean Tally, who co-owns Wine Country Inn with her husband, Richard. “When we were ready to offer, (Colorado Weedery) already came in.”
Colorado Weedery, located near downtown Palisade, was set to close on the property before the Palisade Board of Trustees shot down its application for a conditional use permit at a late-March meeting by a 6-1 vote.
The meeting included a lengthy discussion with comments from the public supporting the business, which is owned by Jesse Loughman.
Some raised issues of the historic nature of the property, as Grande River was the fifth winery to be licensed in the state way back in 1987.
So the board’s reasoning was that replacing it with a dispensary would disrupt the character and aesthetic of the area.
‘WE DIDN’T WANT IT NEAR OUR BUSINESS’
Ian Kelley, an attorney and Wine Country Inn general manager, argued for recognizing that historic importance on behalf of the Tallys at meetings on the issue. Tally also said they didn’t want the traffic nor pungent aroma of marijuana near the business, though manufacturing was not going to be moved to the Grande River location.
“There was no moral objection from us. People can smoke pot if they want to. We just didn’t want it near our business. We hold no animosity towards Jesse,” Tally said. “And even if it wasn’t going to be part of the move, it could have been down the road.”
Afterward, Loughman opted to not appeal the decision.
He told The Daily Sentinel at the time that he did not want to waste his time or money, nor did he want to waste that of Palisade taxpayers. The Daily Sentinel was unable to reach Loughman for this story.
Loughman told the trustees back in March that moving is a necessity as the business grows, and Palisade has a finite amount of space.
At the time, Loughman was keeping a close eye on a resolution to legalize recreational marijuana in Grand Junction, which eventually passed in April.
“I thought we put together a good idea with the best intentions for the town,” he told The Sentinel in March. “My preference would have been to obviously do this expansion, reinvest in a first-class operation here in Palisade, which is where I live and I love. Apparently that’s not in the cards.”
The Tallys stalled talks to buy the property because, like many others in the lodging and wine industries, the couple was unsure if they would survive the pandemic’s effects on commerce.
When it became evident a recovery was in order at the start of 2021, they reapproached Grande River Vineyard owner Stephen Smith who informed them someone had beaten them to the punch.
Tally said they asked Smith, who testified in support of the Weedery’s move at the Town Trustee meeting, to call them up if that offer were to fall through.
Just days after the Palisade Trustees scuttled the Weedery move, talks resumed and the Tallys made the purchase.
“One reason we wanted this property was because with the cost of lumber, it was cheaper to buy an existing winery than build one,” Talley said.
All under one roof
A reason the Tallys were even in the market was to consolidate their wine making.
Previously, the Tallys would sell grapes to Smith, who would make the wine and then sell it back to the Tallys as Grande River Vineyards. Smith, long a steward of Colorado wine, pushed the Tallys to get into the industry in the first place.
Grande River was once the largest winemaker in the state before Smith rolled back his operations in 2006 and sold parts of his land to allow new winemakers to enter the field.
The Tallys were one of those buyers. Grande River Vineyards legally closed and the Tallys own the property as the startup Ten Acres Winery LLC. However, they’ll do business as Grande River Vineyards.
“The name is too established and way too important to the community. Steve is a pioneer in the wine industry and his winery was the one of the first to be licensed in Colorado,” Tally said.
Because Grande River legally closed, the Tallys cannot sell any existing product Smith has on the shelf.
In the meantime, he has taken out a three month lease on the old tasting room to find buyers for what’s left.
Once that’s done, the Tallys will need to upgrade the operating system and some equipment before reopening it to the public, and is awaiting approval of its liquor license for Ten Acres Winery.
Talley expects the process to take 40-60 days, and hopes to be back open to the public by late Summer.
The consolidation also comes with benefits for consumers. Grande River wine club members will receive room discounts at the inn, and guests there will receive discounts on Grande River wine.
The Tallys are now looking to hire people for its new operation. “You have to go into farming and winemaking as an optimist,” she said.
“There’s a lot of young people coming into the field. Fresh talent that is willing to learn and bring in new ideas is what saves industries, and there’s a lot of that coming out of Western Colorado Community College.”