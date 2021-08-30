The American Legion Riders and Western Implement in Montrose helped out local resident and military veteran Michael Gemmell last week.
Gemmell, who owns Hummingbird Tree Care, had his chain saws and work vehicle stolen last week.
Local military veteran Paul Kilgore saw the plea for help for Gemmell, who is a U.S. Marine veteran, on Facebook and notified his fellow American Legion Riders.
A chain saw was loaned to Gemmell to get him back at work, but he needed a specialty saw used for tree climbing.
The American Legion Riders contacted Western Implement in Montrose, and Stihl technician Victoria Schmalz located a saw in inventory.
Western Implement then came through with a generous discount, and American Legion Riders came up with the money for the saw.
John Boughton, president of American Legion Riders of Montrose, presented the saw to Gemmell and his wife, Misty, at the Western Implement store on North Townsend.
“This is why we exist — to help the community, its members and local military, Boughton said. “When we find someone in need, the American Legion steps in to make a difference, along with the community.”
Gemmell said he was humbled by the support of the community of veterans and the community of Montrose.
“I’m so thankful for this,” Gemmell said, “I have eight elms and a whole slew of aspens to take down this week.
“It’s amazing that if someone needs a hand up and you just reach out, this community is there.”
Schmalz was happy Western Implement could help out.
“We are very proud to support the veterans – all military serving past and present,” she said. “We are also happy to be in a small town that is so supportive.”