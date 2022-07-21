A new high-speed internet service will soon be available for Grand Valley residents.
Highline, a Michigan-based internet provider that specializes in fiber-optic internet service, is digging trenches and laying fiber networks within them in the heart of Grand Junction and will soon begin similar fiber network installation work in Fruita.
Alisha Roles, Highline’s spokesperson for the Western Slope, spoke to The Daily Sentinel about what Highline is bringing to the Grand Valley.
“Fiber-optic internet is direct to people’s homes,” Roles said. “You don’t share the network with anyone else in your neighborhood. It’s from the base to your home. There aren’t the buffering issues that you can have with other networks. It’s more stable, it’s more reliable and it’s faster.”
Highline plans to open its Grand Junction office by the end of August. The office is located at 521 Main St. as the Margery Building’s newest tenant.
Roles said supply chain issues delaying the arrival of furniture is the reason why the office isn’t open already. However, once it opens, she said that people can come in for coffee or water, chat with a customer service representative to learn about Highline’s fiber-optic internet service and try the internet service for themselves to see how fast it can be.
“Highline’s mission is to expand internet into rural areas, the smaller towns and cities that may not have a lot of internet options,” Roles said. “Grand Junction’s one of the biggest projects that Highline is doing right now. Everyone’s been super excited and welcoming about the prospect of another internet option. As a company, Highline’s very excited to be entering the Grand Junction market.”
Highline is installing fiber-optic networks throughout the Grand Valley in four phases. The first phase, now underway, is to bring this service to central Grand Junction surrounding downtown, as well as Fruita.
Fruita was formerly slated for the fourth and final phase, but the town’s enthusiasm for Highline’s arrival bumped it to the front of the installation line.
“Fruita’s also become part of that phase because it’s been such an outreach for the community,” Roles said. “They really wanted us to come to Fruita because they don’t have a lot of reliable internet out in Fruita.”
The second phase will see Highline install fiber-optic networks in western and eastern Grand Junction (including Clifton).
Phase three will include the Redlands (which will require having to dig through more rock than other areas) and Orchard Mesa.
Finally, phase four, which Highline hopes to have completed within a couple of years, will bring the fiber-optic internet service to Palisade.
Roles couldn’t provide a solid timeline of Highline’s expectations of activating its services, but she’s hopeful that Grand Valley residents won’t have to wait too long.
“Supply chain issues are affecting everyone, including us,” Roles said. “There’s certain parts we’ve been waiting on that we have to have before we can start hooking customers up.”