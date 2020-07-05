Working out of owner Evan Hill’s house at first worked just fine. As word spread about Hill People Gear, though, it was clear that wasn’t going to work much longer. Customers wanted to check out the gear in person before buying it.
“We would get so many people coming from Denver or Salt Lake City and wanting to see the stuff in person,” said Kevin McDowell, Hill People Gear’s operations manager. “We kept growing and growing, and it got to the point where we needed a showroom to show everybody the packs in person. It happened that this spot downtown opened up and we hopped on it. It’s been really good for us.”
The Grand Junction outdoor equipment company launched its online business in 2010, and in November of 2018 opened its store at 525 Main St.
The majority of Hill People Gear’s business still comes from the online side, but the retail store pays its way and provides the company a shipping site and showroom instead of Hill’s house.
COVID-19 closed the store for a couple of months, but because of the online branch, Hill People Gear didn’t feel the effect as much as some other local companies. Online sales even ticked up a little bit, McDowell said.
“It’s exceeded our expectations,” McDowell, 33, said of adding the retail store. “We basically needed a section for shipping, we needed a stockroom and a showroom. We didn’t need the income from the store, but it’s started to add up to about 10% of our business. It’s been good; it pays for itself. In that regard it’s done really well. There’s constant advertising out there with our sign on Main Street.”
Hill and his brother, Scot, started the company when Evan wanted a better bag for his handgun while he was in the woods.
“They’ve always been outdoorsy guys and guys who carried guns in the woods,” McDowell said. “What they wanted to do was come up with a bag that could conceal-carry a firearm while still wearing a full pack in the woods. If you take your pack off, you’re away from your gun, so they came up with a kit bag, which is a chest pack, and it allows you to conceal your firearm. It started selling on internet forums, and it started to grow and grow.
“Then he was like, we need to start a website (hillpeoplegear.com), build the brand, and it just evolved from there to other kit bags and the packs themselves.”
The company develops all of its gear, and the employees themselves are the product testers.
“We get excited about it when we come out with a new product, we all want to use it and go out in the field and use it,” McDowell said.
The store displays several large photographs of employees on various adventures using Hill People Gear.
Shoppers on Main Street are drawn in by the catchy sign and branding, playing off the Hill brothers’ name and history. The company’s website explains the name: “When humans first set foot in a new continent, they came in small groups under their own power, bringing only the gear they needed. Most simply called themselves The People. Over time, those who chose the rougher freer life of the up country came to think of themselves as the Hill People.”
Evan and Scot Hill develop the products, with Evan sewing prototype packs, then handing them off to his staff, who provide feedback on what does and doesn’t work. Adjustments are made until everybody is satisfied they have it right.
From there, the product goes to FirstSpear, a manufacturing company in St. Louis, which ships the finished products back to the store in Grand Junction for the retail shop and to fill online orders.
Hill People offers several styles of packs, from light daypacks, belt packs, bike frame bags for spare inner tubes and tools, to heavy-duty pack systems. The company also offers outerwear, T-shirts, caps, hoodies, a variety of knives, backcountry trauma medical kits, and vehicle seat back organizers.
The company prides itself on having products in stock, and William O’Bannon, the shipping manager, strives to get orders sent out the next business day.
Although the online business necessitated the store, the store in turn helps the online side.
“Somebody’s visiting from say, Alabama, and they see it, come in the store, never heard of it, they go home, look online and tell their friends and we’ve got more people (ordering) from Alabama,” McDowell said. “We’ve had people come in who flew (to Grand Junction), so they can’t take it home, but they order it online.”
McDowell is a former Marine, then he studied forestry and worked for the U.S. Forest Service. He’s also a former wildland firefighter, including working as a San Juan Hotshot. He used quite a bit of Hill People’s gear, met the Hill brothers, and was recruited to join the company in 2016.
Customers are still primarily online, but they aren’t strangers.
“We have a Facebook group, customers who want to be on there. It turns into a community,” McDowell said. “You get to know these people, and we do shows sometimes and we meet them personally. People make it a point to come here. ‘Hey, I’m going to Colorado, I need to stop by Hill People’s store.’ ”