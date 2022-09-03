In the parking lot of American Furniture Warehouse in Grand Junction in the heart of the landlocked Grand Valley of Western Colorado is an island — or, at least, a taste of islands.
The Hokulia Shave Ice trailer, designed like a Hawaiian hale, has been serving customers in this lot for the past seven summers. It welcomes its patrons to enjoy their treats underneath table shades and, in the evenings, string lights.
“It’s an opportunity to bring a little taste of Hawaii to the mainland here. It’s a great, special treat,” said franchisee Jennifer Daniels. “The flavors are exotic and amazing. It’s just a lot of fun to see people’s faces when we bring it out to them. When we get Polynesian guests here, they taste it and they’re like, ‘Wow, this is just like home.’ That’s a really good feeling.”
Daniels tried Hokulia for the first time in Utah, where the company has always been based with the headquarters in Lehi. After trying its shaved ice and finding it particularly refreshing in a dry, high-altitude desert climate, she decided to become a franchisee and bring Hokulia to Grand Junction.
She said that American Furniture Warehouse’s annual embrace of the company in summer months has been crucial to Hokulia’s sustained success locally.
“It’s been great because it makes us centrally located here in town,” Daniels said. “They’ve been extremely nice letting us be here every year. It’s just been a great area for us to have our own little parking lot.”
Daniels told The Daily Sentinel that the final day of Hokulia’s 2022 season is this Monday, Labor Day.
Kona comes to townFelix Villarreal served in the United States Army for 25 years. At one of his final stations in Fort Benning, Georgia, he and his wife, Synde, tried Kona Ice for the first time from one of its 1,400 trucks nationwide.
That experience began a series of events that led the couple to bringing a Kona Ice truck to the Grand Valley.
“We talked to the franchisee from there and we realized, with our backgrounds and the business model that Kona Ice has as far as giving back to the community, it kind of aligns with our values, as well,” Felix said. “In the military, we like to pride ourselves on loyalty, honor, respect and selfless service, and the ability to give back to the community is what really drove us to pursue the business with Kona Ice.”
At the beginning of August, the Villarreals drove to the company’s headquarters in Florence, Kentucky, to pick up a Kona Ice truck, which they then brought back with them to Grand Junction. Within a few days of returning to the Western Slope, the truck passed necessary inspections and was serving happy swimmers and sunbathers at Highline Lake State Park.
Kona Ice trucks feature self-serve FlavorWave dispensing systems in which patrons can combine a wide array of flavors in any way they like.
“It’s been really rewarding so far,” Synde said. “We’ve had a lot of interaction with a lot of different people. The children really love it. Because we have the FlavorWave on the side, they get to make their own, mix and match it, do whatever they want, pour as much as they want, and they just really love it.”
Part of the allure of entering business with Kona Ice for the Villarreals was the company’s track record of community engagement.
The company’s statement about expanding into Grand Junction says that Kona Ice has raised more than $100 million in donations nationally since 2007, and that the Villarreals are “donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations” and that they “pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each event they host.”
Kona Ice served Mesa County School District 51 leaders during their Back to School Bus Tour that kicked off the fall semester and will be located at St. Joseph Catholic Church throughout this month to assist them in a fundraiser. The Villarreals will also be serving and assisting fundraising efforts for N Zone’s flag football and cheer programs.
“As far as giving back, it’s for the daycares, all of the sports, for all of District 51 and any church out there that wants to do anything for their teams or for their community, we’re just ready to go,” Synde said.
Felix added that Kona Ice’s products are a healthier alternative to help beat the heat.
“What sets us apart is all of our flavors are Smart Snack-approved with the USDA, which makes it healthier,” Felix said. “We use 40% less sugar and we fortify all of our products with vitamins C and D, so it’s a healthier product that we can offer to the schools and community. That’s one of the things we brought up to District 51, as well.”