HomeGoods opened its doors Thursday morning at the Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6& 50. The new opening marks a turning point in months of development and empty units.
“Mesa Mall is excited to be welcoming more new tenants in the coming months,” Paul Petersen, general manager of the Mesa Mall, wrote in a statement to The Daily Sentinel. “We are proud to serve as a safe gathering place for the Grand Junction community.”
HomeGoods takes over the unit that once housed Sports Authority, which closed nearly five years ago, and brings home furnishing equipment for local shoppers. HomeGoods first announced the location in February 2020.
About 13 months later, it opened bright and early at 8 a.m. Thursday morning and people flocked to get first dibs on the selection. Because of capacity restrictions, not everyone could get in right away. So, at least 50 people waited outside in line.
“I’m excited to check out what they have for sale,” said Emily, a woman in line who declined to provide her last name. “I wouldn’t say it was a need but it’s nice to have variety here.”
The new location is about 24,100-square-feet, according to a news release from TJX Companies, the parent company of HomeGoods. The news release also estimated that the store will bring 65 full-time and part-time jobs.
The HomeGoods news is part of an exciting time for the mall. Opening day for the Dugout Arcade and Cafe, a baseball- themed restaurant, is expected today. Meanwhile, development on more future key tenants such as Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods continues.
HomeGoods will follow local health guidelines, so masks are required to enter. The store’s regular hours are 9:30 a.m. — 9:30 p.m. from Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Sundays.
“Our real estate team is always looking for great new market opportunities and we are thrilled to be open in Grand Junction,” HomeGoods wrote in a statement to The Daily Sentinel. “We look forward to being an exciting new home shopping destination for the Grand Junction community.”