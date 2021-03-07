With the help of some longtime equestrians, a group of children are still searching for a forever home for at-risk horses.
The Grand Valley Horse Rescue (GVHR) was founded by elementary school students with a love for horses and a desire to help those in need. The GVHR has grown since one of its first fundraisers around Halloween 2020 and was searching for a new home as it continued to raise money. A former horse breeder answered their call.
“I’ve been aware of it for awhile but not enough until I got this opportunity to provide a place for their horses,” said Don West, a retired horse breeder and author who owns West Gait Equine Learning Center, at 1760 Broadway. “Why wouldn’t I help them? I have the facility here, a place for them to be, and I love seeing these kids enjoy horses.”
The horse rescue and Memaw’s Stable, owned by Shelle deVergie, who is the de facto mentor of the organization, primarily rescue lame horses, meaning they have an abnormality or handicap preventing them from racing.
Take Maxi, for example. He’s a large horse with chocolate-brown coat and a sterling black mane. “We got him when he was emotionally damaged and physically damaged,” said Maxi’s Princess (deVergie has been giving the children code names to avoid revealing their identities on social media because of their age).
“He’s very fast and his old owners would race him around barrels a lot. His knees eventually blew out,” she said.
Under the care of the horse rescue, Maxi has relaxed. He’s no longer startled by passing trucks, and spends a lot of time with his princess. The kids have worked hard to build that trust. They’ll come to West Gait after school to ride the horses, care for them, and hang out with them as they eat or do homework.
West Gait is a great location for them, deVergie said. It’s near the Fruita side of the Colorado National Monument. West’s herd of horses get their own field to gallop and graze in, while the children tend to their horses in a separate area.
Finding a home for the horses has been difficult, but the horse rescue is getting creative in finding sources of revenue.
West has written a few books, including “Have Saddle Will Travel,” which details how horse hikers and campers can leave little impact on the surrounding environment.
He has a lot of extra copies of that book and others that he’ll liquidate for the kids to sell at the next Mesa County Sheriff Posse Gymkhana on March 20. By selling those and specially made shirts, they hope to raise enough money to buy their own plot of land.
GVHR also recently received a grant from the University of Colorado — Boulder. The organization’s president, called Princess Hammer Time, will receive guidance from a professional with the school on how to run a successful nonprofit.
For more information, visit gvhr.org.