Five Guys Burgers and Fries is nationally famous for its red and white checker scheme, tasty cheeseburgers and “small” orders of fries that constitute the server dumping a river of fries into one’s bag.

The Five Guys experience is coming to the Western Slope for the first time this fall. Work is continuing at the restaurant’s future location, the former Mi Mexico property at 2480 U.S. Highway 6&50. Mi Mexico relocated to 624 Rae Lynn St.

