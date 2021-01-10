The bar formerly known as Baron’s has new owners and a new name.
Owners Ben and Tina Manchee have rebranded as Two Rivers Tavern and are ready to start a new chapter with the establishment. The owners say they’re leaning into the idea of an establishment open to everyone.
“This is a place where you can be yourself,” Ben said. “Full inclusivity. No bias, no racism, no sexism, nothing like that.”
“Just come as you are,” Tina added. “You don’t come here to experience trouble. You come here to relax.”
Ben and Tina assumed ownership of Two Rivers Tavern, at 539 Colorado Ave. on Dec. 26. Ben worked for the bar before, and the couple was approached by the previous owner about buying.
They leapt at the opportunity to become their own employers.
“We want this to be a community hub,” Ben said. “A place where you can get a drink and play some games. Even bring the kids if it’s before 7 p.m.”
There was some worry that the Two Rivers Tavern name would create confusion with the Two Rivers Convention Center. But the convention center owner gave them a blessing to use the name since the center will be renamed.
And yes, they understand how crazy it sounds to buy a bar in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They could not have chosen a worse time, Tina said, so things can only get better.
Working at a bar, serving drinks, constantly sanitizing and keeping tabs on the ones who’ve had a little too much, is worth it when you get to meet new people, Tina said.
Recently, the bar hosted a fundraising event for local veterans.
And seeing the role a welcoming bar could have in the community made it worth the stress and uncertainty.
“Everyone had such a great time even while socially distanced,” Tina said. “We had some people tell us they hadn’t had that much fun since March.”
Ben and Tina have a 6-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. The couple want to make Two Rivers a family business and have found a way to strike that balance between home and work.
“Doing this together makes it complete,” Tina said.
“We separate family and work life and are able to grow in both,” Ben added.
Both want to hammer in the point that Two Rivers Tavern is family friendly before 7 p.m. The bar is at 50% capacity, so 49 people are allowed inside at one time and masks are required.
Two Rivers Tavern is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. — 10 p.m., and happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It also has special discounts for Colorado Mesa University students.
For more information, visit tworiverstaverngj.com or call 970-245-0995.