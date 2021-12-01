Just couple of months since opening, demand for ice time at the River City Sportplex is slowly growing.
People from all over the Western Slope want ice time — from high school and college hockey teams, to local youth and adult leagues, to figure skaters, to anyone who wants to skate for fun.
“I think it’s steadily grown since opening based on people visiting and people enrolled in our programs. And we haven’t really seen any drop-offs,” said Jackson Wilson, hockey director for River City Sportplex. “If anything, I think we’ve been able to get more people inside the rank. We have people who come in to just check us out. And with the size of Mesa County, I think we’re bound to continue to grow.”
Wilson oversees the Grand Junction River Hawks, a youth hockey program with teams for various age groups, about four teams total. River City also offers hockey classes and other programs.
The River Hawks, both youth and adult leagues, are some of the frequent users of the lone sheet of ice at 2515 Riverside Parkway.
Wilson said that since River City reopened, formerly Glacier Ice Arena before closing in 2020, staff are seeing more people come through the doors without much drop-off. The prime ice times — afternoons and evenings on weekdays, and weekends — are highly sought after.
Hockey teams and programs are often given priority when scheduling, such as Colorado Mesa’s club hockey team.
One surprise user at River City has been the Glenwood Springs High School hockey team. The team is practicing 90 miles from home because of a mechanical failure at Glenwood Springs Ice Rink, the Glenwood Post Independent reported.
A handful of kids who play for the Demons live in Mesa County, so coach Tim Cota was able to book some ice time in Grand Junction for his players.
“There was ice time in Aspen and Eagle but I wanted to come here for the kids’ sake,” Cota said. “Why make everyone travel when we can at least have a half dozen kids not travel? So this was our first choice.”
Getting to Grand Junction was fairly easy for the team during Thanksgiving break, Cota said, but the challenge is going to get the team together during school.
“(During Thanksgiving break) it was easy to book time because the kids are out of school, so we’re practicing from 2:45 — 4:15 p.m.. But that’s not going to be normal next week. The ice time will be there but the kids will be in school,” Cota said. “There doesn’t seem to be ice time anywhere at that time. We may need to practice in the morning, like 5:30 or something. That’s our only option. Here would be our first choice, but we’ll see.”
GOOD SO FAR
Wilson said that demand for the rink has been meeting or surpassing what they expected, which is good.
But he also put realistic timelines on major growths to the arena.
“We have high demand for where Grand Junction hockey is right now,” Wilson said. “I just don’t think that the sport has grown to where it can be with the (Mesa County) population. We have only a couple hundred people in the adult hockey league and fewer than 60 kids in our youth clubs. So with our population and how many schools there are within the area, I think that there’s a lot of room to grow, not only the sport of hockey, but just any ice sport.”
Wilson also said that he wants to see operations expand, such as adding a second sheet of ice. That would allow River City to meet the demands of multiple parties — such as a local corporation hosting a team-building party and practice for a local team — at once. But that, too, is tied to interest.
The River Hawks are key tenants, and have one team eachfor kids aged eight years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, and 14 years and under.
“We would need to be able to have two to four teams at each level, at least in youth hockey, for that. Also, our adult league would have to have an increase of people to be able to have a second sheet,” Wilson said. “It’s not too far down the road, but definitely still down the road. I think it’s within reach hopefully within the next five or five to 10 years, if not earlier.”