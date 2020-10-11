New construction popping up across Grand Junction, like the sleek Timberline Bank building or the Kaart Building taking shape at Seventh and Main streets, is cause for celebration for economic developers.
But for every glass facade and shimmer of a new structure, even more vacant structures blemish the Grand Junction area.
In some cases, like the recently demolished Mesa Pawn near downtown Grand Junction, city officials have been able to sweep in, razing the property. But other buildings, like the nearby vacant City Market, continue to provide a plywood stain on the downtown area.
“Obviously, blight is never good,” said Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership. “But I think when you see the projects happening around the city, these blighted properties can be looked at as an opportunity.”
On the west end of downtown, behind those weathering sheets of plywood opportunity, is a 61,000-square-foot building that was once a go-to grocery store.
The old City Market building has been empty since January 2019, when the grocery chain closed its doors with about two years left on its lease. The property is too small to house a modern grocery store, it pales in size compared to the newest City Market store on 12th Street and Patterson Avenue, and the inherent design of the building limits potential tenants.
That’s not the only struggle in finding a new occupant for the building. Anyone who sees opportunity in the property should take a peek inside first and have a concrete price. Mike Park, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties, couldn’t give them either for three months.
Getting inside the building was a rather futile trek of frustration.
What was the problem? No keys.
“I tried like crazy to get in contact with the owner of the building. I left 50-60 calls trying to track down keys and got nothing,” Park said. “The fire department needs to do an inspection; CDOT tried to get in touch with the owners for a project. No one could. This is the very first time I’ve dealt with something like this.”
Eventually, Park did hear from the owners, a family trust in California, in late September. That could bode well for finding a future tenant, Park said, mentioning interest in the location from a national retailer, though he declined to say which one.
By contrast, interest has been a little more difficult to come by for another noted empty space in Grand Junction — the former Far East Restaurant at 15th Street and North Avenue. The building looks battered and bruised with trash surrounding the exterior and an invasion of weeds in its parking lot. The restaurant’s old sign stretches skyward on North Avenue, but there’s nothing left but the metal frame.
The building does sit on 1.2 acres of land on one of the busiest streets in the city.
“It has a lot going for it. It’s in close proximity to Colorado Mesa University and has good visibility on North Avenue,” said Brian Bray, associate broker with Bray Real Estate. “But it needs to be redeveloped, and that would take a lot of capital.”
The large Bray Real Estate sign out front reads “Back on the Market.”
Potential buyers have looked at turning the property into either a quick-service restaurant or multi-family housing, Bray said. He added that there is a need for the latter and that a restaurant could be difficult given the tight space most businesses have along North Avenue.
Whatever its future, neighboring businesses want the space filled.
“All of us business owners here would love for it to be taken, but I’ve kind of given up expecting anything soon,” said Travis Trimble, manager of Pete’s House of Spirits at the strip mall on 1560 North Ave.
He admitted that there is one plus being next to the vacant property.
“It helps with locating us, though. We just tell people we’re next to that eyesore.”
The North Avenue eyesore has been at the center of many residents’ scorn for years. People were even calling for the building to be torn down in a 2015 Daily Sentinel article.
Both buildings could take a similar path to success that others have in the city.
Brown pointed to two examples of eyesores turned beauties.
“Ramblebine is a great example. It was vacant for four years with no floor,” she said, referring to Ramblebine Brewing Co. at 457 Colorado Ave., which opened in late July. “The previous owner wanted to make it a restaurant, tore up the floor and then left. It was a true eyesore, and now it’s this beautiful place.”
There are other properties on the market throughout the city. A lot of factors come into play, including the presidential election, which could affect the market, though there’s dispute over the degree in which it might impact it.
Bray doesn’t think that any short-term investments will be impacted, but he and other brokers did agree that the market is always disrupted every four years.
Sam Suplizio, an associate broker with Bray Real Estate, said that uncertainty in politics can make investors cautious.
“Things have become uncivil because of how stark the candidates’ different points of view on things like taxes are. It makes people nervous,” Suplizio said. “That can make investors less willing to take risks.”