The Business Incubator is making sure to pull its weight as Grand Junction tries to recover from the COVID-19 recession.
The Incubator, located at 2591 Legacy Way near the U.S. Department of Energy office, has been supplying local businesses with various forms of financial aid to keep them afloat during the pandemic. Whether the aid is in the form of a grant or a forgivable loan, the Incubator is aiming to support its community.
“We’re seeing a lot of businesses deeply impacted by COVID-19,” said Dean DiDario, business loan fund director for the Incubator. “Our purpose with these is to help the community recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”
The five assistance programs the Incubator distributes are the Energize Colorado Gap Fund; Fruita Small Business Emergency Assistance Fund; COVID-19 Responder Loan; Grand Junction Business Stabilization and Recovery Fund; and a fund from the Economic Development Administration.
The Incubator is highlighting the Energize fund in particular. The money comes in the form of grants and therefore does not need to be repaid.
The Incubator is already in the process of writing checks to nine businesses for the first round of funds and DiDorio estimates another 20 will be awarded in the second phase.
Today is the last day to apply for the Grand Junction Recovery fund but it is possible that it is revived in mid-November.
The eligibility for that loan and others is pretty loose, DiDorio said. Those applying only have to prove that they are viable businesses and have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
“Time is of the essence in this situation,” he said.
Another loan of note is the Responder fund. It is distributed to companies who are responding to the virus, such as a sanitizing company that was on the front-line sanitizing buildings.
The interest rates for these funds vary. The Grand Junction Recovery fund, for example, has a rate of 7.25%, which begins after 6 months and the Responder fund, has an interest rate of around 4.25%, DiDorio said.
In both of those cases, though, the loans are forgivable. And each business that has applied for them to be forgiven has received it, he said.
More information on the loans can be found on the Business Incubator website.
“We really want more businesses to apply,” DiDorio said. “There’s money available and it might not be much, but we want to help in any way we can.”