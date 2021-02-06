Dillard’s could be opening its doors this year at Mesa Mall.
After starting construction at the mall then postponing it because of COVID-19, it now appears the fashion, cosmetics and home selection retailer is back on track to come to Grand Junction.
Dillard’s advertising department emailed The Daily Sentinel’s advertising team this week for an “information request” as they plan “our store opening for later this year,” according to the email.
Despite that, there is no official word when Dillard’s will resume construction.
“I have not heard anything about when they’re coming back to start construction,” Grand Junction City Planner Scott Peterson said.
Dillard’s did not return multiple requests for comment.
Mesa Mall officials said it could not comment on Dillard’s opening plans.
“We can confirm that Washington Prime Group, the owner of Mesa Mall, has transferred the space to Dillard’s, which was previously announced,” Mesa Mall said in a statement, referring to a 2019 news release that announced Dillard’s planned opening.
Dillard’s is replacing the old Sears store, which was in the process of being demolished when construction was halted.
A location in Orem, Utah, was also announced in 2019. According to a Jan. 1 article from The Daily Herald, a newspaper that reports on Utah County including Orem, construction is anticipated to begin this spring.
Meanwhile, HomeGoods, a home furnishing retailer, is still on track to open in the mall. It will occupy the space once held by Sports Authority.
A sign announcing “Coming Soon” is outside the location.
Like Dillard’s, Mesa Mall said it could not comment on HomeGoods’ opening plans.
HomeGoods announced in February 2020 that it was planning to open a store at Mesa Mall.
No opening date was given at that time.
According to an Indeed.com job posting, HomeGoods is hosting a job hiring event at the mall through Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The posting shows that HomeGoods is hiring a number of people for sales associate, customer service and stockroom associates.
HomeGoods did not return a request for comment.
The Sports Authority location at the mall was a fixture for many years until the company filed for bankruptcy and the Grand Junction store closed in August 2016.
The property has been vacant since, except for some temporary tenants.
It’s been a newsworthy time for Mesa Mall with a number of headline-making news stories.
Last week, it was announced that Dick’s Sporting Goods will be coming to mall, moving into the old Herberger’s department store location. Interior demolition on that unit has begun and Dick’s will announce the opening date later, a news release said.
The sporting goods store will be around 55,000 square feet, smaller than the 72,000 square feet that Herberger’s occupied.
Mesa Mall maintained its JC Penney location after it was announced last spring that the company would close 154 locations nationwide due to its bankruptcy filing.