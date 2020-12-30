Calling the last 14 months difficult for the local wine industry would be an understatement.
Area vineyards experienced back-to-back October crop freezes in 2019 and 2020, plus the 2020 spring freeze, the devastating residual effects from COVID-19, and possible smoke tainting on the grape crop because of the massive Pine Gulch wildfire.
Large events that draw huge crowds such as Country Jam, the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and, for the wine industry, its largest annual event, the Colorado Mountain Winefest, were all cancelled by the pandemic.
All those impacts left wineries scrambling to make up for lost revenue.
Some vineyards saw damage to all of their common grape vines during the most recent freeze. That prompted Gov. Jared Polis to request that federal government issue a disaster declaration that will open up access to relief funds.
Wineries and tasting rooms finally opened but the devastating impacts of 2020 likely created long-lasting impacts on the industry.
For most vineyards, the waiting game continues to see if the smoke taint results will provide bad news, and also if the October 2020 freeze will have a major impact on next year’s crop.
The Winefest is on the calendar for 2021 with some changes resulting from the pandemic.
The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology announced in November that the 2021 Colorado Mountain Winefest is set for Sept. 16-19.
The 2021 Festival in the Park will now be a two-day event at Palisade’s Riverbend Park.
Both days will feature identical events, including wine tasting, and other events from previous years, including chef demos, educational seminars and live music. The addition of the second day is to limit the number of attendees per day.
“To help maintain a safe and satisfying experience for all of our guests, attendance for the Festival in the Park will be lowered to 2,300 attendees per day,” Cassidee Shull, CAVE Executive Director said in November. “By limiting the number of event attendees, we are able to ensure a high quality and positive experience for all festival guests, volunteers, and participating wineries.”