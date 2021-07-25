When Rondo Buecheler and Scott Winans opened Rapid Creek Cycles and Paddleboards in 2007 at 239 Main St. in Palisade, they did so with the intention of transforming Palisade and the eastern part of the Grand Valley into a mountain biking destination.
That idea grew into the Palisade Plunge and 14 years later, with the collaboration of businesses, organizations and the government, the complete biking trail finally opened to the public on Friday.
“It’s very emotional to see this project finished and how it evolved from this vision. It basically took the entire state of Colorado from passionate business owners, municipalities, state government and federal government,” Buecheler said. “We knew it would be popular and we were hopeful it would be popular, but you always wonder if people will actually like it. We’ve invested thousands of dollars in the business for the Plunge.”
Of course it was a cause for celebration, and the Palisade town square was closed to traffic for a block party Friday night celebrating the milestone. Hundreds of people gathered to grab dinner and a beer, dance to live music and bask in the celebration.
Seeing so many people come out, and a few guests of honor, was vindicating for Buecheler.
“Look at this. I’ve been to tons of bicycle races and to have the governor, senators and the head of the Department of Interior, that’s pretty wild for a bike trail,” Buecheler said.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior of Deb Haaland, Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, who was governor when the project began, spoke on the opening of the trail and the importance of public lands. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse was also in attendance.
It took a village to make this happen. Buecheler emphasized that he and Winans could not have done this without the help of everyone involved in the planning process, cutting the red tape and the public who donated to the project.
Stephen Barnes, a member of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA), is ecstatic for Plunge to finally be open. He’s already had opportunities to test out the trail.
“It’s amazing. It’s a combination of technical bike riding and the holy scenery of the Grand Valley. You can’t beat the views,” Barnes said. “It’s totally worth the hype.”
Opening the Palisade Plunge, a 32-mile trail that starts on the Grand Mesa, descends about 6,000 feet and ends in Palisade, is a huge deal for the town.
“The Palisade Plunge really puts Mesa County on the map as an international attraction for extreme biking,” Polis said. “It’s about the great outdoors and how this is a part of who we are. Public lands are for the public and having [Haaland] here is historic to celebrate the opening of the Plunge.”
Hickenlooper agreed, saying that this will help the area continue to develop an identity around outdoor recreation.
“There’s a thing in shopping centers called cumulative attraction. You put all of the shoe stores in one corner, it’s going to put people in the habit of coming. This is going to help Palisade and the area like that,” Hickenlooper said. “Everyone’s heard of Palisade Peaches and a lot of people are all about Palisade wine. But now they’re going to be hearing about it in a whole new way.”
And that’s just what everyone involved had in mind.
The Plunge adds opportunity to Buecheler’s business, since they’ll be running shuttles to and from the top of the trail and rent bikes to riders. But he and Winans also wanted the area to have something uniquely Grand Valley
“Scott and I have been into biking for years and I worked at Powderhorn for 43 years and had a bike shop there,” Buecheler said. “Part of our vision was to make this a Valley-wide thing. On one end, you have Fruita as a biking destination and on the other end, you now have the Grand Mesa and Palisade.”