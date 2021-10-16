As he approached retirement after more than three decades running his gun store, Jerry Stehman reached out to potential suitors to buy the shop, but deep down, something didn’t feel right.
By the time he was going to call it a career as the owner and manager of Jerry’s Outdoor Sports, he would have been in that position for more than 36 years.
The store was one of the community legacies that he had devoted so much of his life toward.
Fortunately for Stehman, the entrepreneurial spirit is strong in his family. His daughter and her husband, Jessica and Tim Holt, have taken over the store after a year and a half of negotiating the details.
“We’re very excited to keep it in the family,” Stehman said. “I was glad to see that Tim and Jessica hated to see it just go to somebody after I had put 36-plus years into it. They felt like they wanted to do it themselves, so we’re excited to have it stay in my family.”
Tim’s first idea to keep Jerry’s within the family was to convince Stehman’s two sons, Jeremy and Jamie, to buy it. However, Tim said, they both lead successful lives in their respective professions and wouldn’t have the time to run the store.
Finally, Tim began discussions with Stehman for an eventual takeover and ultimately decided to leave his position as a sales consultant for MSC Industrial Supply after six years, a job he said he loved, once it was time for the transition.
“If you would have asked me 3 years ago or even 2 years ago if this would have ever been a possibility, I would have told you there’s no way, that it’s very unlikely that this would happen,” Tim said. “I’ve been in sales for 20-plus years and I left a great job with a great company to come here and continue on the tradition of supplying the community with knowledge and customer service in weapons and optics and hunting and shooting sports areas.”
Tim’s background in sales includes selling bumpers, mirrors and air conditioner condensers to body shops in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and New Mexico, a business venture that took Jessica and himself to Phoenix, and eight years as an outside sales representative and western regional sales manager in the Western Slope coal industry.
He’s never been in charge of a gun store before, but he’s not taking over as a novice. For the past year, he’s been working at Jerry’s on Fridays and Saturdays, learning about the store’s operations and the logistics and regulations of selling weapon.
“It was good for us with what we were talking about anyway to get my feet wet and see if it would be a good fit,” Tim said. “The crew that Jerry’s got here is phenomenal, the people working for him are knowledgeable, they’re great in customer service, they care about their customers, they have a lot of people with a lot of different experience from reloading to shooting to industry knowledge.
“I’d put us up against anybody that’s out there as far as that goes. We have over 200 years of shooting experience and gun experience with the staff that we have here.”
The only changes the Holts plan on making are cultivating a more active online presence, changing how inventory is stored and how computers are used in the process, and emphasizing products made by Grand Valley-based manufacturers.
Tim called it a “dream come true” to inherit a family legacy alongside his wife, who also works full-time as a Realtor in Grand Junction with REcolorado.
“I couldn’t sit there and think of the store just being liquidated and closing down when he’s been such an active part of this community,” Tim said. “Anywhere you go with Jerry out in the community, people are stopping and saying hi and he knows who they are. It happens everywhere we go. I think that was a big part of it and motivated him, as well, to see that it was going to stay in the family and be kept alive.”