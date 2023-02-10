Bray Commercial Real Estate on Thursday released its annual and fourth-quarter report of Mesa County’s commercial real estate for 2022.

Sales volume and total remained high despite a slight dip from 2021. There were 278 commercial real estate sales in the county last year for a total sales volume of $282.7 million. While sales were down 18% from 2021 and sales volume was down 6%, 2022 was still the second-best year for both statistics in Mesa County in data spanning the past 15 years.