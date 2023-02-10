The former Far East Restaurant at 1520 North Ave. was one of the notable sales in 2022. The abandoned building has been a prominent eyesore for decades on one of the most heavily traveled roads in Grand Junction. Amaretto Creek Communities purchased the five lots that was once home to the Far East Restaurant.
Red Rock Auto was part of an $1.8 million sale in late 2022.
Colorado Mesa University bought the former Albertsons grocery store building at 1830 N. 12th St.
The Fuoco Motor Co. property, 655 N. First St., was purchased by the Red Rock Auto Group.
Bray Commercial Real Estate on Thursday released its annual and fourth-quarter report of Mesa County’s commercial real estate for 2022.
Sales volume and total remained high despite a slight dip from 2021. There were 278 commercial real estate sales in the county last year for a total sales volume of $282.7 million. While sales were down 18% from 2021 and sales volume was down 6%, 2022 was still the second-best year for both statistics in Mesa County in data spanning the past 15 years.
“I think a lot of money was pumped into (commercial real estate) because of the pandemic,” said Bray Commercial Real Estate Agent Sid Squirrel. “There was $4 trillion pumped into our economy and that money had to go somewhere, right? So I think there’s more money, more liquidity and low interest rates, and that’s why you’re probably seeing it backing off last year and this year. Between the fact that they pumped $4 trillion into the economy, they dropped interest rates to almost zero and then things started picking up and taking off and it all came together nicely.”
Sales tax revenue in the city increased last year.
Grand Junction saw $65,287,865 in sales tax revenue, up 10.2% from 2021. Additionally, commercial building permits increased by 12% (from 41 in 2021 to 46 in 2022).
However, Squirrel believes sales numbers and volume will decrease this year.
“Reason No. 1: The liquidity is diminishing. People spent the money and you’re not going to see that much money being pumped into the system any longer,” Squirrel said. “Reason No. 2: Interest rates are going up, so it’s obviously going to be more expensive, especially on the commercial side. While mortgage rates are starting to fall a little bit because they’re tied to the 10-year (Treasury Rate) so there’s some flexibility with those rates, on the other side with commercial lending rates, they’re pretty much tied directly with the Fed funds, so while the Fed funds are up, they’re going to stay up.”
Squirrel also said another factor is that people are anticipating a recession.
“When people are anticipating something, they do things to compensate for it so it doesn’t happen, and I think that’s what people are going to do: they’re going to start pulling back, they’re going to try to save money and spend less, maybe eat out less,” Squirrel said. “I definitely don’t see that huge influx of retail sales and commercial sales because of the fact that interest rates are up.”
He still predicts that commercial sales will continue to soar above pre-pandemic averages, though.
“I do believe that commercial sales will continue to do well because of the fact that there’s a lot of pent-up cash while the consumer, on the other hand, pretty much spent theirs, but we’re talking a whole different animal between the consumer $1,400 stimulus check and businesses that got PPP money and grants and idle loans,” Squirrel said.
Squirrel then broke down the different commercial outlooks in 2023 for office spaces and retailers.
“It’s going to be interesting and strange how the markets will react because of things like working remotely, so office space will be affected differently than it has in the past. It really hasn’t shaken out yet for how it’s going to work out between hybrid, going back to the office or just staying at home. The office is in flux, I believe,” he said.
“Retail, I think, is actually kind of a bright spot because it got hammered really badly because of the pandemic, especially restaurants and service industries, and we’ll see those continue to come back because that’s what was hurt the worst (during the pandemic). The ones that did survive that whole mess under those conditions are very, very strong. Now the strong’s roaring back.”
NOTABLE SALES
Among the notable fourth-quarter commercial transactions in the fourth quarter of 2022 was Red Rock Auto Group’s involvement in an $18 million transaction. Squirrel said he believes this was the company’s purchase of the building at 655 N. First St., right next door to Red Rock GMC, which Red Rock Auto Group purchased last year when it was Fuoco Motors. The building at 655 N. First St. has housed Connection Church and Keenan-Dahl Supply and Bathroom/Kitchen Showroom.
Red Rock Auto Group did not respond to The Daily Sentinel’s request for more information about the purchase.
Another notable sale was Amaretto Creek Communities’ $1.025 million purchase of five lots at North Avenue and 15th Street that was once home to the Far East Restaurant. The sight had become a blight on North Avenue, but Squirrel said that he believes Amaretto Creek will develop the site as a multi-family residential complex called the Amaretto Creek Subdivision.
“It’s certainly cleaning up the area,” Squirrel said. “That was the real big eyesore for a long time, especially for us local people born and raised here. That used to be the premier fancy restaurant in Grand Junction, so it was sad to see that thing deteriorate into a mess and vacant blight property.”
Another long-time blighted property that was purchased was the former Albertsons at 1830 N. 12th St., which Colorado Mesa University bought for $3.5 million.