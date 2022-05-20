A six-story office complex at the corner of Main and Seventh streets is one state approval away from coming to fruition.
At May 12’s Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board of Directors meeting, Aaron Young, the owner and CEO of Kaart, provided an update on the lot he owns at 702 Main St., just down the street from the Kaart headquarters at 734 Main St. and its other office building at 750 Main St.
The plan is to build a complex on the lot that will feature a food marketplace on the ground floor with various vendors inside, making for what Young called a “higher-scale” food court, with office suites on the second and third floors and commercial real estate tenants on the top three floors.
“I was giving the DDA an update about the future construction on that site and how I’m still trying to finalize the environmental concerns that have been there from the old gas station, and I was giving them a look at what the scale of that building would be like in the neighborhood and also potential development areas that could be done if the environmental issues aren’t resolved in a timely manner with the state,” Young told The Daily Sentinel.
The environmental concerns stem from a Conoco gas station that once called the corner home.
“All of those storage tanks have been moved away, but there was leakage from the storage tanks, so the state has been cleaning up that environmental concern in the ground soil,” Young said.
“We’re just waiting for them to give the final clearance that that’s been done.”
The primary message Young had for the DDA and the city of Grand Junction, however, was the work that would be needed on their part should that state approval be given.
Such a complex being added to an already heavily trafficked area would likely warrant an expansion of parking access in the area, which could come in the form of a parking deck.
“The main focus was talking about future parking concerns on that side of Main Street and how the DDA needs to be working with the city to make sure there’s adequate parking for businesses in that area because, if we add 150 or 200 employees, there is no place for them to park on that side of Main Street,” Young said.
Young said that, should development of the lot be denied by the state, his plan B is to build the complex at 803 Rood Ave., which is now a parking lot.
The lot at 702 Main St., which is adjacent to the Blue Moon Bar and Grille and across the street from Ciara’s Cantina, is used to host vendors such as food trucks each Thursday afternoon and evening. This weekly use of the lot began late last October.