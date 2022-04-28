More than 500 Grand Valley business owners and community members packed into the Colorado Mesa University Center Ballroom on Wednesday for the 15th annual CMU Entrepreneurship Day.
As part of the luncheon, four groups of students presented “Shark Tank”-style “elevator pitches,” with attendees voting for their favorite idea in which to invest. That was followed by a presentation by keynote speaker Kurtis Minder, a ransomware negotiations and cybersecurity expert and the CEO and co-founder of GroupSense.
Minder quipped he didn’t grasp the scale of the event — the school’s first Entrepreneurship Day since 2019 — when he agreed to be the keynote speaker, but he was pleasantly surprised.
“Actually, when (CMU Vice President of Development) Robin Brown asked me to do it, I had no idea what I was signing up for,” Minder said. “I was on a business trip and Robin called me and said, ‘Would you mind doing this?’ and I said, ‘Sure!’ When I got on the plane, I looked it up and I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of a big deal.’ It’s an honor; it really is.”
Minder’s presentation focused on awareness of the types of cybersecurity threats people and businesses face, the cyber skills gap issue and how CMU can help address it, and recommendations on how individuals and businesses can protect themselves in the digital era.
There are few places Minder would have rather had such a platform as Grand Junction.
“I have family that lived here when I was growing up so I knew about the town,” he said. “We used to visit when I was a young kid. When the pandemic happened, it just so happened that (GroupSense’s) co-founder, Kelly (Milan), owns the taxi business here and owns some properties, so I rented one of those properties to get out of the Washington, D.C., metro area to some place where I can get some fresh air.”
Minder’s keynote address was also an opportunity for the CMU students in attendance — including the elevator pitch participants and the school’s national championship-winning beach volleyball team — to hear from an entrepreneur.
“Entrepreneurship Day is one of the most fun programs that we operate here at CMU because it is really a two-fold event: on one hand, it’s an opportunity for the business community to come in and hear from an unbelievable, world-class speaker like Kurtis, and the other side of it is that our students get to make these elevator pitches, so we get to show off some of our best and brightest,” Colorado Mesa President John Marshall said.
“The talent, enthusiasm and innovation from our students is just remarkable by any stretch.”
The four elevator pitches made at the luncheon by finalists from a pool that was once as large as 27 pitches were Xavier Urquijo’s Bigger, Better, Stronger, dedicated to combating mental illness through physical wellness; Joshua Kolb’s Echo Fish Flag, dedicated to providing more stability for activities on ice; Seth Sankey’s You Are What You Eat, dedicated to connecting users with grocery stores to tailor shopping lists to their diets; and Ryan Meisner, Wesley Shiflett, Nicholas Wagner and Jonathan Wiesner’s Trekkela, a dynamic hiking pole that includes repellent in case hikers encounter dangerous wild animals that was inspired by a viral video of a Utah hiker being stalked and hurling curses at a stalking mountain lion.
Bigger, Better, Stronger was ultimately chosen as the victorious pitch.
“They’re making their pitches, but they’re also applying for jobs,” Marshall said.
“They’ve got 500 employers in the room. What an opportunity, if you’re a 22-year-old graduating senior, to get up and make this pitch and sell yourself.”
Additionally, the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award was presented to Bill McDonald, the founder of Phoenix Haus, which moved to Grand Junction from Michigan in 2017 and focuses on simplifying the process of independent entities and firms collaborating on complex projects.