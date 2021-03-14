The gap first-generation and students of color face when trying to get their chance in the professional world can be daunting.
So, Colorado Mesa University and the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce have partnered to bridge that gap.
The Latino Chamber announced that it would move into the Maverick Innovation Center, at 730 Mesa Ave., during a Friday press conference.
“We’re getting an office on campus so we can be a resource for all students and potential students in the future,” said Jorge Pantoja, who sits on the WCLCC board of directors. “By having a connection with CMU, we can bridge the gap between college and the next step in life, which is employment.”
Although the partnership will be primarily geared to students looking for a start in business, the chamber’s door is open to students of all colors, creeds and backgrounds who want to explore their creative ideas. If any student has questions about the professional world or their field of study, they can go to the organization for guidance.
Angel Bautista, student body president at CMU, thinks that the partnership will help the Latinx community learn about sources of support.
“Having the Latino Chamber here is important because you’re going to see professionals who look like you and can connect you,” Bautista said. “There are a lot of (first-generation) students, and a lot of (first-generation) students are from the Hispanic community. So knowing that the school is making an effort to be more inclusive is important. “Grand Junction has such a big Latinx demographic, CMU has such a big Latinx demographic, so it’s a no-brainer to have something like this on campus.”
The partnership’s impact was evident even before the news conference began. Students, some of the WCLCC 100-plus members and local economic figures were invited to socialize, while distanced and masked. They enjoyed snacks and drinks, exchanged contact information and shared insight with one another.
For Pantoja, it foreshadowed what the Latino Chamber and CMU aim to achieve together. And for Bautista, it was gratifying to see the school make a concerted effort to address systemic issues.
“To see that the school is diversifying and being more inclusive shows that CMU and the Grand Valley are being proactive in being more equitable,” Bautista said. “It makes me happy to see this kind of thing happen. Sometimes an issue will be brought up but we won’t see any change. I believe this isn’t the end of what CMU is doing, but it’s a step in the right direction. I would bet cash money that CMU is going to do more for all demographics.”
For information about the WCLCC, visit wclatinochamber.org or call 970-852-9605.