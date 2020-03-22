While local bars remain closed to guests, liquor stores have seen a sharp increase in sales in recent days, but the area’s breweries and distilleries haven’t been as fortunate.
Both Fisher’s Liquor Barn and Andy’s Liquor said they have been selling more alcohol than usual as people stock up during the business reductions as the state responds to COVID-19. Andy’s General Manager Bill Hepworth compared sales to the holiday season, while Fisher’s Liquor Barn Manager Meaghan Lloyd said they were seeing shortages in some products.
“I feel like even our regulars are doubling up their orders,” Lloyd said. “Typically, if they buy a case of beer, they are probably buying two or three more than they normally get.”
Both establishments said they are trying to protect customers and their employees by frequently washing hands and sanitizing surfaces within the stores. Andy’s has had to get creative to have enough disinfectant, as stores have sold out of some cleaning supplies.
“Since you can’t get sanitizer or wipes pretty much anywhere, we pulled our inventory on our natural grain spirits,” Hepworth said. “It’s basically a knock-off brand of Everclear. It’s 95% alcohol. I’m cutting that back to around 70% alcohol. So we have a little bit of an abundance of sanitizer.”
The store would have sold out of the high percentage liquor had it not been pulled from shelves, Hepworth said, because of the number of people buying it to use as sanitizer.
Both businesses are able to accommodate curbside pickup for customers who do not want to enter the store. Hepworth said he anticipates the state will require liquor businesses to limit all transactions to curbside pickup at some point.
“We’re just kind of following the governor,” Hepworth said. “I’m personally hoping he makes this business reduction so it does go down to curbside because I think it’s all of our responsibility to take this seriously.”
While business is good now, Hepworth said he is worried suppliers may not be able to send trucks with more inventory if the virus spread worsens.
“We are trimming back on our buying a little bit because we think that, more likely, they’re going to stop sending trucks as the virus spreads,” Hepworth said. “We don’t want to be sitting on a tremendous amount of inventory as we have to probably have a business reduction.”
For local businesses that produce alcohol, like breweries, wineries and distilleries, the last few days have not been good for business. Peach Street Distillery in Palisade is offering a 25% discount on bottle sales and is selling “ready to go drinks” for customers to carry out, Bartender Patrick Allen said. He said many of the workers have been furloughed.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to stay open,” Allen said. “We know a lot of people don’t have many options because of everything that’s gone on. We’re trying to do what we can to at least keep our doors open.”
At Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita, they were fortunate to purchase a small bottling machine several months ago and are selling bottles and growlers of beer to go, owner Michele Collins said.
“The revenue is definitely cut, but our community is being really supportive,” Collins said. “We have really good regular customers and people are coming by and getting some beer. They’re definitely not quitting drinking.”