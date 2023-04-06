Thanks to the contributions of the local business community, the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies will be able to provide 2,517 extra meals for the Grand Valley.

Last week, more than 200 members of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Palisade Chamber of Commerce, Fruita Chamber of Commerce, Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Network of Mesa County came together to raise money and receive donated goods for Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies.

