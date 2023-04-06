Thanks to the contributions of the local business community, the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies will be able to provide 2,517 extra meals for the Grand Valley.
Last week, more than 200 members of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Palisade Chamber of Commerce, Fruita Chamber of Commerce, Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Network of Mesa County came together to raise money and receive donated goods for Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies.
The event, the Grand Valley BizMix, saw local business owners and staffers raise donated goods and cash in 90 minutes, reinforcing each of the chambers’ stated commitments to collaboration.
“It truly takes igniting the power of community to nourish our neighbors who often face making difficult choices every day,” said Food Bank of the Rockies Development Manager Gabriela Garayar in a Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce press release.
Every year, the Grand Valley BizMix builds new relationships between local businesses and solidifies the foundation for continued collaboration across partner organizations.
“As a community, our businesses are interconnected,” said Grand Junction Area Chamber President and CEO Candace Carnahan. “It doesn’t matter where you are geographically located, each one faces many of the same challenges and navigates the same needs on a daily basis. Creating an opportunity for our combined memberships to strengthen their network for resources, peers, and leads is something that strengthens all of us.”
The next Grand Valley BizMix is scheduled for July at Imondi Wake Zone in Fruita.