About 3,000 people packed Las Colonias Amphitheater on Aug. 8 to hear The Beach Boys.
However, the four ticket scanners at the front gate were not city of Grand Junction staff. Instead, they were were Rick Christensen, general manager of The Mesa Theater and co-owner of the booking company R&B Sound Management, and three of his employees.
It was a busy Sunday night for the foursome, because 30 minutes later, they had to rush over to the Grand Junction Convention Center to scan tickets for the Corey Taylor show.
“We did that because we were the best fit for scanning tickets, and the door times lined up so that we could be at both,” Christensen said. “If they opened at the same time, then we would have had two people at each place and everything would move slower.”
Although he doesn’t own or operate Las Colonias, or other city venues, Christensen and his staff are often front and center at those some of those venues. That’s because he and Maria Rainsdon, general manager of Oak View Group Facilities, the company that manages Las Colonias, the Convention Center and The Avalon Theatre, will share employees.
“Sometimes you’ll book a show for another venue because it fits there. So you lend your venue and staff to their show so they’re well-staffed, and then split the costs,” Christensen said. “This is just how we do things, and how we’ve always done things. This is a very common occurrence with city venues but under COVID, the facade has dropped.”
Working relationships like this are necessary in the industry.
Christensen said he couldn’t have been able to get Corey Taylor, who founded the popular metal band Slipknot, at the Mesa Theater.
Because of Taylor’s popularity and eclectic show, he would need a venue like the Convention Center.
“You’re probably not going to have people moshing at a Beach Boys show, so you wouldn’t book them at the Mesa Theater,” Christensen said. “That crowd may want to sit down and may be older, so a venue like Las Colonias is perfect.”
For Rainsdon, the partnership allows her to have each aspect of the event well-staffed.
Rainsdon and her staff had a web of volunteers and part-time employees that could run concessions and other jobs around the city of Grand Junction’s venues.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so tours were canceled and the web unraveled.
“A lot of the people we would lean on only did this as a hobby or for some money on the side, they weren’t doing this full time,” Rainsdon said. “When shows returned, they had already left, whether they moved or got a more permanent job. Now we’re trying to re-establish that web.”
Christensen has experienced that but to a much lesser degree, he said.
He has a stable core of employees, but once a month or so, he’ll call upon some people to work a show.
Usually, his staff is working multiple shows a night. R&B Sound Management also books shows in Pueblo, Salt Lake City and Casper, Wyoming. He and his staff often drive to each venue to work shows that they book at those venues.
“We’re trying to source locally for those areas so that we’re not having to travel that much,” Christensen said. “Pueblo is five and a half hours away. That’s a long drive to work a comedy show.”
In Mesa County, he and Rainsdon are always looking for help.
Oak View has posted two part-time positions on Indeed, one for a dishwasher/prep cook and another for a banquet cook.
At The Mesa Theater, the door is open.
“We’re always taking applications. If anyone is interested, all they need to do is drop an application off at the box office,” Christensen said. “It’s not easy, it’s a job you have to love and I’m working on building a strong group of dedicated people.”