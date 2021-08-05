On August weekends, the rooms at Wine Country Inn and the Spoke and Vine Motel in Palisade are usually full. But not this weekend.
Over at Rapid Creek Cycles in downtown Palisade, the reservation board has openings that weren't there earlier this week.
And Hollie Butler, assistant director for the Palisade Chamber of Commerce that hosts the Palisade Peach Festival in less than two weeks, is nervous.
The majority of the ticket holders for the festival's sold out feast in the field and orchard tours are coming from out of town, as are nearly half of the vendors for the festival in the park, she said.
With Interstate 70 closed in Glenwood Canyon since July 29 because of debris flow and damage from rainstorms and no date indicated for when the highway could open, Butler is expecting cancellation calls from those uninterested in adding miles and hours of detour time to their trip to Palisade.
Around town she's heard about canceled wine tasting tours, carriage rides, hotel and bike reservations. She knows Palisade businesses are taking a financial hit due to lost tourism, but it is difficult to quantify it just yet, she said.
For Wine Country Inn it's thousands of dollars in reservations each week the interstate is closed through Glenwood Canyon, said Ian Kelley, the inn's general manager.
He is hopeful last-minute bookings will fill the rooms that recently became available because of canceled reservations, but “we're seeing a huge drop in pace,” he said.
The inn may pick up some visitors coming from the west, but 80% of its business comes from the Front Range, Kelley said. And then he speculated that as the closure continues some travelers may choose to reroute their trips to avoid Colorado entirely.
“If they could pave Cottonwood Pass in the next two weeks, that would help,” said Rondo Buecheler, co-owner of Rapid Creek Cycles, referring to an unpaved route around the closure that is not a designated detour option by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
This week, Buecheler has taken cancellation after cancellation for winery cruisers, mountain bike and paddleboard rentals and Palisade Plunge shuttles. He estimated that business is down more than a third for Rapid Creek Cycles.
“It's noticeably quieter, especially mid-week,” said Brook Shoemaker with Spoke and Vine Motel.
She has had some guests cancel, others reschedule.
“I think there's definitely going to be a (financial) hit. Even if they reschedule later, you lose that money now,” Shoemaker said.
“We're pretty small and we're doing OK, but wineries and vineyards who rely on volume of visitors, I think they're having a little more trouble probably,” she said.
While the Palisade Peach Festival's organizers planned to share on social media the information about routes around the closure with the hope ticketholders would still decide to come, Colorado Mountain Winefest organizers were getting ready to address the issue in its email newsletter even though that festival is more than month off.
They don't want people waking up the day they leave for Winefest or Colorado Wine Week, which is the week before Winefest, and realizing then that there might be an issue, said Cassidee Shull, executive director for the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, which puts on Winefest.
Shull expected those with tickets for Winefest or Wine Week would find a way to get there, but not all those planning events in the Grand Valley are so sure.
On Wednesday, the Rocky Mountain Dressage Society cancelled the RMDS Championships Show scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Grand Junction because the I-70 closure and additional travel times likely would result in not enough entries to cover the show's expenses, wrote the society's president, Dorothy Kapaun, in an email to members.
While Elizabeth Fogarty, director of Visit Grand Junction was not aware of any other event cancellations, “we will monitor it,” she said.
The hospitality industry in Grand Junction is definitely feeling the impact of the closure, and Visit Grand Junction is moving its initiatives to address the situation, Fogarty said.
Among those initiatives are marketing messages encouraging visitors to take the scenic route to Grand Junction, “because it's beautiful,” she said.
Visit Grand Junction also is directing more of its real time marketing toward potential visitors from states west of Colorado, and it is getting ready to launch a campaign in collaboration with Visit Glenwood Springs to encourage locals there to visit Grand Junction and vice versa, she said.
“We thought this was an opportunity to launch a campaign to help each other,” Fogerty said.
Buecheler also had a thought along those lines.
“If you're local and thinking of doing a staycation in Palisade, now is a great time,” he said.
“Definitely,” Shoemaker echoed. “If you want a getaway. Now's the time to do it.”