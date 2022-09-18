In 2016, local rancher Kathryn Bedell convened a group of Mesa County farmers and ranchers for a discussion about how to create more market access for agricultural producers in the region, with the ultimate goal of one day establishing a year-round public market.
Because of various factors, including a business Bedell was operating at the time, talks of the public market died down. Late last fall, however, a conversation once again sparked Bedell’s enthusiasm for the idea.
“Back in November, City Councilman Rick Taggert approached me and said, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this again,’ ” Bedell said. “So I put together a proposal for a feasibility study for the public market and the city, and GJEP (Grand Junction Economic Partnership) funded that for us. It’s currently underway. We expect a final report in October.”
Bedell presented her idea to the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board of directors at its monthly meeting last week at 750 Main St., giving some potential details of a future public market that would be located at the plaza surrounding Las Colonias Park Amphitheater.
The market would provide more business opportunities for locally owned food producers, with many of the products made onsite in view of customers by butchers, bakers, cheesemakers and others.
Bedell said there are four reasons why Grand Junction needs a public market: farmers and ranchers aren’t being paid fairly, workers are exploited, consumers are overcharged and the food supply is insecure.
She identified six benefits of a public market: it provides economic opportunity, links urban and rural economies, brings diverse demographics together, promotes public health, creates an active public space and renews the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods.
A public market could include a butcher shop with locally raised meats, dairy products, a bakery, a delicatessen with charcuterie and processed meats, local fruits and vegetables, locally made jams and jellies and sauces and dried goods, ready-to-eat food, local alcoholic beverages and a bar serving local drinks.
The public market could also include an educational space, featuring a teaching kitchen, a kid’s kitchen, a small farm or aquaponics system, meeting rooms and an outdoor gathering space with shade, fire pits and seating.
In addition to the public market space at Las Colonias, Bedell said the city has approached her about the prospects of a food manufacturing warehouse and distribution center at 3270 D½ Road, the site of Mesa County’s planned Clifton Community Campus.
This facility would not only provide easier transport for getting products to the public market space, but also help fill a community need, because the Clifton Community Center is located in a food desert.
Food Bank of the Rockies is assisting Bedell’s efforts in the feasibility study and would assist her in bringing the public market to fruition. Bedell said that the majority of funding for the market and the Clifton distribution center would come from U.S. Department of Agriculture grants aimed at rebuilding and bolstering regional food systems.
ART ON THE CORNER
The annual Art on the Corner festival is set for Oct. 7-9, with Kyle Ocean — who won best in show in 2018 for his “Skyline” sculptures — serving as the curator.
There have been 69 submissions from around the country for this year’s festival, with 27 from Colorado. There are two entries each from Utah, New Mexico and California, and one entry each from Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Canada.
MARKET ON MAIN
Downtown Grand Junction Event Coordinator Kyra Seppie broke down this year’s Market on Main attendance figures, counting about 66,000 visitors to the weekly market between June 23 and Sept. 7.
There were 45,700 total visitors, with the highest attended market taking place Aug. 25 (6,320 visitors) and an average visitation of 5,240.
According to Seppie’s presentation, 16,600 people attended the market at least twice, 5,300 people attended the market at least three times and 2,200 people attended anywhere from 10 to 14 markets.
Market on Main also drew a more diverse crowd than in previous years, with 13.2% of attendees being Hispanic.
AVALON TURNS 100
When the Avalon Theatre opened in 1923, stagecoaches carried attendees from Palisade to the theater to celebrate the Grand Valley’s newest home for entertainment and events.
In January, the Avalon Theatre will kick off a yearlong celebration of its centennial anniversary. Bryan Wade, Avalon Theatre foundation development director, provided an overview of the planned festivities.
Wade identified five guiding principles for the celebration:
1. Make it a fun celebration that is worthy of the Avalon’s cultural, social and economic contributions to the region.
2. Go big or go home.
3. Make it a year-long celebration.
4. Collaborate with the Grand Valley’s major cultural and civic institutions.
5. Make the celebration fiscally sound, as proposed events shouldn’t move forward without funding.
The proposed centennial program will include events such as a big birthday bash on Jan. 5, a collaboration with the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 14, a Community Concert Series in May, monthly film and mini-lecture series, a short film about the Avalon’s history and a final “big bash” event in November.
The festivities are estimated to cost about $87,000, with $27,000 already received or released by the Avalon Theatre Foundation.
The booked and “expected” sources of funds include $25,000 from an anonymous donor for matching, $10,500 from another anonymous donor, $1,500 from the Rotary Club of Grand Junction, $12,500 from the city of Grand Junction; $12,500 from the DDA and $25,000 from private sector sponsors and individual donors.