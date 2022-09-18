In 2016, local rancher Kathryn Bedell convened a group of Mesa County farmers and ranchers for a discussion about how to create more market access for agricultural producers in the region, with the ultimate goal of one day establishing a year-round public market.

Because of various factors, including a business Bedell was operating at the time, talks of the public market died down. Late last fall, however, a conversation once again sparked Bedell’s enthusiasm for the idea.