As Mesa County health officials put together a plan for Phase 3 of the region’s reopening, tourism boards for cities in the Grand Valley are performing a delicate juggling act.
All of the major events scheduled for the county this summer, such as Country Jam, have been canceled to ensure the county doesn’t see an influx of visitors from different regions congregating together, risking a spike of the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, businesses are continuing to reopen their doors to customers, and these businesses often rely on boosts from tourism in past years.
Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty is one of the local officials tasked with deciding on how to market the region to tourists.
“First and foremost, we keep the health and safety of our community a priority, so that’s ultimately part of our marketing strategy; we continue to monitor that, both through county and state guidelines,” Fogarty said. “Our current marketing strategy is starting to move on to the next phase, and there are many phases to our strategy post-COVID-19, and it won’t entirely go away, so we’ll be continually mindful of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.”
The Colorado Tourism Office’s approach has been to encourage residents to stay in-state for their road trips. Visit Grand Junction, as well as the tourism boards in surrounding cities, are operating under the same mentality.
“That strategy, not surprisingly, includes stay-cations within Colorado and road tripping, as well as highlighting our wide-open spaces here in the Grand Junction area,” Fogarty said. “We like to say we’re truly social distanced here and that’s something we’re increasingly talking about as part of our strategy.”
Mesa County was even mentioned in a New York Times article last week about areas that have had low COVID-19 cases and have been quicker to reopen businesses.
Fortunately for the county, Coloradans seeking to get away after the height of the pandemic are largely on the same page. Visit Grand Junction polled potential tourists nationwide to gauge what they’re wanting from a vacation, with many responding that they want to leave condensed urban areas for outdoor experiences that the Grand Valley can provide. Many respondents also indicated that they don’t want to go too far. The overwhelming majority of visitors this summer will travel fewer than 500 miles to do so.
With a firm grasp on what tourists want, Visit Grand Junction’s marketing is focused on areas such as the Front Range.
“We do have the ability through AdTech and targeted ads through social media to target specific geographic areas, and this allows us to pivot accordingly during this COVID time,” Fogarty said. “We’ll deploy ads to certain areas, including the Front Range, but we’ll be very cognizant of, you know, are there certain areas that have more restrictive lockdowns or do they have spikes in COVID? We’ll avoid those areas. We’ll continue to monitor the health aspect of this and pivot our ads to certain areas all the way down to specific-sized towns and avoiding COVID areas that have historically been high or might have had a recent spike. We’re seeing that, and we market accordingly to avoid inviting people here who come from an area that might have those problems.”
In Fruita, despite the past few months’ shifting lockdowns, visitors have still provided the region a slight boost, benefiting from drivers passing through on Interstate 70. Summers are typically among the town’s weakest seasons for tourism, but this summer will hopefully represent a turnaround from a tumultuous spring.
Part of that turnaround could come from effective marketing of the city’s recreational areas.
“Now, with VRBOs and short-term rentals being able to operate based on the state and the county guidance, and now that we’re in Phase 2 of the county reopening and the county is working on a Phase 3 to submit to the state, our marketing transitioned more to educating locals, and if visitors are following, which they typically do on our social media accounts, we’ve been marketing more options locally,” said Fruita City Manager Michael Bennett. “Maybe places to hike or mountain-bike or recreate that are lesser known in our area. That’s been one message we’ve been doing for the last few weeks and will continue to do that.”
Fruita’s marketing will also emphasize ways for visitors to remain socially distanced from others.
Palisade’s reopening process includes today’s return of the weekly Farmers Market, adding another angle for the town’s tourism advisory board to market. Board member Juliann Adams said the city is mostly targeting its messaging toward those who live on the Western Slope.
“There are always people who haven’t been to Palisade, who have never done wine tasting, who have never been to the fruit stands,” Adams said. “We’re basically putting in that marketing to bring in people who are close by to experience Palisade... We want to support Colorado and support our local businesses that have been shut down for so long and to really keep people thinking about their local neighborhoods and businesses to support during this time and maybe not think about doing a vacation out of the area, but maybe doing a stay-cation.”
In the midst of the valley’s efforts to attract more visitors from within the state, the tourism boards are looking at options to work together and cross-promote each other’s offerings. Fruita and Palisade are in the early stages of establishing a plan for marketing synergy.
“We tend to market similar types of activities because visitors don’t always look at borders,” Bennett said. “They’re just looking at an area and thinking, ‘Hey, if I’m going to Fruita to mountain-bike, maybe I’ll go to the cable wakeboard park, but I also want to go to a winery in Palisade and I want to hit this restaurant in downtown Grand Junction.’ The Colorado National Monument’s a really big piece right in the center that’s the glue that we all highlight, too.”
“Fruita’s kind of the other shoulder of the community for us,” Adams added. “We’re looking for how we can communicate together and cross-promote each other. As people are out mountain biking in Fruita, they may spend the later part of the afternoon wine tasting and buying peaches in Palisade.”