Handlebar Tap House and Monumental Beerworks both received five-star ratings as part of the Mesa County Variance Protection Program, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce said.
The program is a partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Mesa County Public Health that aims to recognize businesses that follow health orders that protect people from COVID-19.
“I think it shows the community that we’re taking their health seriously and our employees’ health seriously,” said Brian Fischer, owner of Monumental Beerworks. “It shows that we’re a safe place to grab some great local beer. Seeing other businesses not take it seriously, it hurts your heart.”
The rating reflects how well a business follows local, state and national health orders, and if the business is staying true to health practices it committed to when applying to reopen. This includes spacing out tables for social distancing and adherence to reduced capacity rules.
Some businesses had to change tradition to meet these rules but it was an easy shift for Fischer and his team.
“We opened on March 19 — two days after the stay at home order went into effect,” he said. “I can’t think of any other business that opened at that time, especially one that is so community-focused.”
REI was also awarded five-stars. The three businesses received window stickers to flaunt their score.
The program began on July 15 as a way to promote mask wearing. A day later, Gov. Jared Polis issued a state-wide mask mandate. The program was canceled on July 21 before being revived at the beginning of August.
Jeff Walker, general manager and one of the founders of Handlebar, said that the rating reflects their commitment to safety. Handlebar sees a lot of tourists who aren’t familiar with local laws such as the mask mandate, he said.
“We’ve been really diligent in enforcing masks here,” Walker said. “Our score helps put customers at ease knowing that we’re protecting everyone.”
Handlebar, Monumental and REI join an expanding list of businesses protecting customers and employees from COVID-19. There are now 30 businesses with five-star ratings with more audits waiting to be done, said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re hoping other businesses follow these examples in seeking five-star ratings,” she said. “It’s going to bring more customers through your doors.”