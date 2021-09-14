The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board recently selected 14 Colorado wines to comprise the 2021 Governor’s Cup Wine Collection.
The competition included 279 wine submissions from 41 Colorado wineries. They were judged by a panel of sommeliers, chefs, writers, and wine experts from around the country.
The Best of Show winner will be officially announced Nov. 5 during the annual Colorado UnCorked Event at The History Colorado Center. This event will be the first and only opportunity for the public to try all of the award-winning wines at the same time.
“Colorado’s wine industry plays an important role in our state, from generating tourism to boosting Colorado’s agriculture sector,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I’m thrilled to celebrate today’s 2021 Governor’s Cup Collection winners. Our state’s winemakers work hard to not only produce excellent wines, but to provide another way to experience the best of Colorado.”
The 14 winning wines will be put into the 2021 Governor’s Cup Collection, wines designated to reflect the high quality of the Colorado wine industry.
Eight wineries from previous collections are repeat winners this year.
Of the 14 winners selected, seven are from the Western Slope wineries.
The local repeat winners are BookCliff Vineyards, Carlson Vineyards, Plum Creek Winery, Whitewater Hill Vineyards and The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss/Paonia).
The two other repeat winners are Turquoise Mesa Winery (Broomfield), and Redstone Meadery (Boulder).
New to the collection this year include wines from Sauvage Spectrum in Palisade, Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison), Carboy Winery (Littleton), and Continental Divide Winery (Breckenridge/Fairplay).
For information on the Governor’s Cup, go to www.coloradowine.com/uncorked/
The 2021 winning wines are:
n BookCliff Vineyards (Palisade/Boulder) — 2018 Graciano
n BookCliff Vineyards (Palisade/Boulder) — 2018 Syrah Reserve
n Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) — 2019 Cinsault
n Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) — 2020 Pétillant Naturel Rosé (“Pet Nat” Syrah/Cinsault)
n Carboy Winery (Littleton) — 2019 Teroldego
n Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) — Cherry Wine
n Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) — 2019 Tyrannosaurus Red (Lemberger)
n Continental Divide Winery (Fairplay) — 2019 Gewürztraminer
n Plum Creek Winery (Palisade) — 2020 Palisade Festival(Aromella/ Riesling/ Chardonnay)
n Redstone Meadery (Boulder) — 2019 Tupelo Mountain Honey Wine
n Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) — Sparklet Candy Red (Verona)
n The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss/Paonia) — 2020 Rosé of St. Vincent
n Turquoise Mesa Winery (Broomfield) — 2018 Merlot
n Whitewater Hill Vineyards (Grand Junction) — 2019 Chambourcin