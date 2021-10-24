Aaron Young already owns the 750 and 734 Main Street buildings in downtown Grand Junction, establishing mixed-used developments for businesses such as Kaart, and he hopes to establish another such property on the corner of Seventh and Main.
Until then, the vacant lot adjacent to the Blue Moon Bar and Grille and across the street from Ciara’s Cantina is going to be home to an evolving project aimed at helping vendors while increasing the liveliness of the area.
Thursday was the first day that the lot hosted vendors, including three food trucks and a performance by the cover band Union of None.
In a partnership between the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority and the Grand Junction Business Incubator Center, each Thursday from 4-9 p.m., these vendors, with more committed to joining, will occupy the lot.
“We just want to activate that area,” said DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam. “With Aaron’s other buildings, there’s a lot of office tenants over there, and there’s Ciara’s across the way and, obviously, the Avalon, so we’re just trying to activate that corner and give people another excuse to come downtown and hang out.”
The food trucks at the lot Thursday were Pali Thai, Nomad Bowlz and Smokey Bonez BBQ. Other vendors were Grand Jun Beverage Company, Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough Bakery, Happy Roots Plant Pots, Stray Wild Land Inspired Works (featuring clothes and trinkets), DarcMoon (featuring jewelry), Shaviq Designs (featuring jewelry and art) and Lori Ruiz Watercolor.
According to Stam, Blue Moon and other downtown businesses aren’t concerned about the market’s establishment because it’s only one day a week for afternoon to evening hours and features a variety of products.
“Blue Moon, our city reached out to them,” Stam said. “We’re talking about one day a week and we’re talking hours that aren’t really competing. It’s also not all food vendors. Some of them are just other sorts of vendors. It’s no different than the market or those sorts of things where we just bring vendors in to activate downtown.”
Laura Mercier, the Business Incubator’s commercial kitchen programs director, credits one of her clients, Grand Jun Beverage Company owner Sarah Wood, as the mastermind behind the idea.
“She came and said, ‘There’s this space on Seventh and Main and it’s vacant. Have we ever thought of extending the farmers market?’ ” Mercier said.
“Part of that for her is that she’s a farmers market vendor. She makes kombucha and jun, and the bulk of her sales, like a lot of people here, are through March, April, into about September. This year, the markets ended a bit earlier. Then it’s, ‘Boy, what are we going to do for winter? Are there other options around here?’
“Of course, Grand Junction hasn’t really had winter markets, so we talked a little bit about it, and I said that we would love to support that in some capacity.”
Wood approached Stam about this potential extension of market activities on the lot, as well as Young, and they were both on board with the idea. Thus began plans to turn the lot into a downtown destination one day a week.
“This was really less than six weeks ago, so it’s been a really quick thing,” Mercier said. “We were hoping to do it a little bit earlier in the month and you know how that goes, life gets in the way, so that’s how it got going.”
In addition to Thursdays, Mercier said plans are in the works for vendors to occupy the lot for certain holidays or events, such as Small Business Saturday or the Parade of Lights on Dec. 4. According to Mercier, all involved are entering this arrangement anticipating evolution and thinking on the fly.
Mercier described these Thursdays on the corner as Wood’s “brainchild,” but Wood described it as “kind of a collaborative brainchild.”
“I’m very excited to see a collaboration between these organizations, a way to give small business more opportunities downtown,” Wood said. “Many of us don’t need the larger spaces downtown and the rents are too high for us at this stage in our businesses, so it kind of gives us an opportunity to create some vibrancy on a corner of Main Street that has been sitting empty and give some of the local community another reason to come downtown, shop, spend some money and have a great experience. I just love these opportunities to create community spaces. When you can get the right partners involved, everybody wins.
“I think we’re going to see it grow. Hopefully, the community likes it and we’ll be able to keep doing it into next year.”